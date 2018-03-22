Twin brothers diagnosed with same illness parted by death when only one receives liver transplant The twins' family are calling for quicker organ donations following Nick's tragic passing

Twin brothers Nick and Devin Coats were both diagnosed with stage four cirrhosis of the liver, meaning that they were put on the waiting list for transplants. However, while Devin was given a liver transplant, giving him a "new lease of life", Nick sadly developed cancer on his organ, making him unable to undergo a transplant. He tragically passed away on Monday. His mum Margi announced the sad news on a Facebook page for the twins, where she had been updating supporters on their condition. She wrote: "My beautiful son Nick departed this world last night a little after 8:30 p.m. My life line has been severed as Nick went to be with the Lord. My heart hurts as I’ve lost a child He gave me for the past 18 years, but I am comforted knowing we will see each other again. My baby Nick fought hard to have a new chance at life. He was strong. He was courageous. Nick was my protector and he loved his family. Nick showed others his genuine heart and was a good friend to many.”

The twins were both diagnosed with stage four cirrhosis of the liver

She spoke about Devin, adding: "As Nick now has a new life in heaven, he left behind his twin. Devin feels a deep loss and I ask for all of you to please say lots of prayers for him. He will wake this morning and feel empty. He will look for Nick and the realisation will hit him hard. Although Devin remains strong knowing Nick is in a better place and at peace, he will feel lonely. Please pray for God’s blanket of comfort and peace to wrap around Devin’s shoulders. Today and every day will be hard for him." Well-wishers were quick to offer their support, with one writing: "Prayers to your family & to Devin. I cannot imagine the pain you all must be going through. Please accept my heartfelt condolences," while another added: "I am so sorry for your tremendous loss. I can speak to twin grief Devin, as I know what you'll be going through. Having lost my own twin, the grief is [impalpable]. When you're ready, please reach out to us for support." Speaking to HELLO! about her desire to have at least half of the US registered for organ donation, the twins' mum Margi cited a quote which read: "You can't take your organs to heaven, heaven knows we need them here!"

READ: Children's doctor reveals what terminally ill children said gives life meaning

Nick tragically passed away on Monday

Nick and Devin's family have since called for organ donations be given to people quicker, noting that Nick and Devin had to wait until their condition worsened to be placed higher on the donor list. In a new post including photos of the twins, they wrote: "Don't make people wait! People need help ASAP! Complications arise while having to wait as in Nick's case. Act quick, act fast upon ANY diseased organ! There should be NO REASON people are put on waiting list with the MILLIONS of people in our country but yet we are from lack of donor registries!"

READ: Dying 27-year-old's advice on how to live your life goes viral