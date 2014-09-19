Prince Harry cheers up young girl with a dance at Invictus Games

Prince Harry made one little girl's day when he paid special attention to her at the Invictus Games closing concert on September 14.



The kind-hearted royal noticed that five-year-old Isabelle Nixon was upset when she couldn't see the stage, and took it upon himself to come to her rescue.



Harry had met Isabelle earlier in the day as her father Adam Nixon captained the Great Britain wheelchair basketball team, which stormed to victory. The Prince had stopped to congratulate the injured sportsman on his gold medal and posed with his family for a photo.

Approaching a crying Isabelle later on in the night, Harry hoisted the youngster onto his shoulders as they danced away to the Foo Fighters.



It was only until Isabelle's mum Taryn said to her daughter, "You're dancing with Prince Harry," that the little girl instantly cheered up and bopped along.



Equally ecstatic, Taryn grabbed the opportunity to capture the moment, taking a photo of the pair and later sharing it on Twitter. "@InvictusLondon @H4H_SR Thank you!! What an amazing end to an amazing week. #invictusgames," she wrote.

The proud mum has also said: "Isabelle now says she's a princess and tells all her friends she danced with 'Uncle Harry'. He was the perfect gentleman and made everyone's day, especially Isabelle's."

Taryn's friend Ela Le Galloudec, who is married to wounded soldier and Invictus participant Jonathan, tweeted a similar photo of Isabelle and her hero. "Not every day that Prince Harry dances behind you with your friend's kid on his shoulders! @adanix83," she wrote.

Harry successfully launched the Invictus Games last week – the Paralympic-style sporting event that aims to inspire recovery of wounded personnel through sport. The royal, who "stole" the idea from the US Warrior Games, hopes to roll out the event nationwide and even abroad in the next years.



Basketball captain Adam sustained serious injuries after serving in Iraq, resulting in him losing his left leg. The 31-year-old soldier decided to join a local club after he left the forces.



"I spent a couple of years not doing too much, until my wife said 'enough is enough'," said Adam. "I was in complete shock when I found out I was going to be captain. I was reading the email when my daughter noticed that I was captain and screamed the news in my ear. It is still surreal now."