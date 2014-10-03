Princess Diana's iconic gowns to go on sale

Memorable items from Princess Diana's wardrobe are going on sale in an auction in Beverly Hills.



The "People's Princess", who was considered a style icon of her time, drew admiration from around the world for her elegance as a royal, her devotion as a mother and her extensive charity work – but also for her chic and elegant fashion sense.



Several items from Diana's personal wardrobe will be open to bids, as well as a slice of Prince William and Kate's wedding cake among other royal memorabilia.

Some of the most coveted items of Diana's clothing will be those designed by her close friend, the late Catherine Walker, who she first met three months into her marriage to Prince Charles and remained close to until Diana's death sixteen years later.



Catherine was known to have supplied the Princess with over 1,000 outfits and dressed her in some of her most iconic numbers to date.



The petal pink double gown worn by Diana to the reopening of the Savoy Theatre will go on sale, alongside the striking emerald green dress that she wore to a banquet at The Dorchester Hotel in 1993, hosted by the Malaysian government.

Also included in the auction is the white Zandra Rhodes evening gown – which was previously exhibited at Kensington Palace – that Diana wore to a charity gala in aid of Birthright at the London Palladium in 1987.

Diana's wedding dress returned to sons William and Harry

Apart from Diana's stunning wardrobe hits, an oversized limited edition catalogue from a dress auction signed by the Princess herself will also be on sale. The brochure comes from the "Dresses from the Collection of Diana, Princess of Wales" auction that the royal held after being "inspired" to hold it by her son Prince William, who was 15 at the time.

Other items on offer include a slice of William and Kate's wedding cake presented in a white and gold inscribed tin. Previous slices have been bought in the past for as much as £2,597.



Gold tone commemorative cufflinks and buttons in memory of Charles and Diana's wedding, encased in a blue box, will also be open for bids.

Charles and Diana's wedding cake slice sells for £825



The sale will take place on 5 to 6 December at the Julien's Auctions Beverly Hills gallery in Los Angeles.