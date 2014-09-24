Queen Letizia of Spain charms kids on visit to New York school

Queen Letizia of Spain bonded with youngsters as she paid a visit to a school in north Manhattan on September 22.



The appointment was the first time that Letizia, 42, had made an official visit to New York City as the wife of the new reigning monarch King Felipe VI, who ascended the throne three months ago.



Arriving at the Dos Puentes Elementary School, the stunning royal was an immediate hit with the children who had hundreds of questions for the queen.

"How come you aren't wearing a crown?" asked one schoolboy, while another said, "What's it like to be a queen?"



"Do you have any children?" piped in another, while the matter of Letizia's home gained much interest. "Where do you live in Spain?", "Do you live in a castle?" and "Do you live in a palace?" were just some of the questions Letizia entertained.



Wearing a burgundy dress suit and matching heels pointed out Madrid on a map and explained why Spain had a monarchy, and gave the impression that she was "very pleased to be queen" according to principal Victoria Hunt.

Letizia, who is proud mom to young daughters Infantas Leonor and Sofia, was visiting the school as it had just been accepted into the International Spanish Academies programme. Alongside three other schools, Dos Puentes will offer its students Spanish language immersion courses encouraging bilingualism.



The royal was also taken to the art department where she learnt how art was used to teach students Spanish and obliged one schoolgirl with a selfie.

During her visit, Letizia was accompanied by Carmen Fariña, the New York City Schools Chancellor and head of the New York City Department of Education. The pair discussed parent engagement and other school-related topics.



"Very few things get me excited as meeting a queen," said Carmen. "She really understands education. I was really impressed by how up-to-date she is on things in New York. We're going to stay in touch."