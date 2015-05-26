Charles and Diana's wedding cake slice fetches $1,375 at auction

More than 33 years after it was baked, a slice of Princess, Diana of Wales' and Prince Charles' lavish wedding cake has been sold at auction for the suitably princely sum of $1,375 (approximately £825).

This celebrated item comes in its original white and silver presentation box, appended with the royal wedding date and information: "Buckingham Palace 29 July 1981.” The package is further adorned with the Prince of Wales' feathers and a "CD" monogram.

Carefully wrapped in its original wax paper and doily, the slice comes accompanied with a card from the wedding day, reading: “With best wishes from / Their Royal Highnesses/ The Prince & Princess of Wales.”

The sale, to an anonymous bidder, was conducted by L.A.-based Nate D. Sander Auctions.

Several other food-related mementos from royal weddings have been similarly auctioned over the years.

In 2012, a separate slice from Princess Diana and Prince Charles's cake was auctioned off in Beverly Hills by Julien's Auctions, along with a considerably fresher piece from Kate Middleton and Prince William's own 2011 wedding cake.

But for those for whom cake is not enough, there have been other coveted morsels to wager over. In July of 2012, one avid fan of the royal family won a piece of toast from Prince Charles and Diana’s wedding breakfast, paying approximately $373.15 for the item.

Since their nuptials in 2011, several pieces from William and Kate’s eight-tiered wedding cake have sold at auction.

The royal couple did save some for themselves, however. In October of 2013, the royal couple’s family members partook once more of the celebrated cake on the festive occasion of Prince George’s christening.