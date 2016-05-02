British royal baby photo album: Queen Elizabeth to Princess Charlotte

From the lovely little girl who grew up to be <strong><a href="https://us.hellomagazine.com/tags/1/queen-elizabeth">Queen Elizabeth II</a></strong>, to the cheeky little blonde boy who would become <strong><a href="https://us.hellomagazine.com/tags/1/kate-middleton">Kate Middleton</a></strong>'s husband, click through our gallery to see the most adorable baby pictures of the British royal family.
<strong><a href="https://us.hellomagazine.com/tags/1/queen-elizabeth">Queen Elizabeth II</a></strong> was born at 2:40 am on April 21, 1926 at 17 Bruton Street in Mayfair, London. <br>She was the first child of the Duke of Duchess of York, who later became King George VI and Queen Elizabeth. <br> <br> Photo: Getty Images
At the time, Elizabeth II stood third-in-line to the throne, after Edward, Prince of Wales – who became King Edward VIII but abdicated in December 1936 – and her father. <br> It was not expected that her father would become King, or that she would one day become Queen. <br> <br> Photo: Getty Images
A family portrait taken in 1929. <br>Photo: Getty Images
The princess in a party dress in 1930. <br>Photo: Getty Images
The Duke of Edinburgh was born <strong><a href="https://us.hellomagazine.com/tags/1/prince-philip">Prince Philip of Greece and Denmark</a></strong> in Corfu on June 10, 1921. <br>He was the only son of Prince Andrew of Greece – younger brother of King Constantine of Greece – and Princess Alice of Battenberg, the eldest child of Prince Louis of Battenberg and sister of Earl Mountbatten of Burma. <br> <br>Photo: Getty Images
<strong><a href="https://us.hellomagazine.com/tags/1/prince-charles">Prince Charles</a></strong>, eldest son of Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip, was born at Buckingham Palace at 9:14 pm on November 14, 1948. <br> Photo: Getty Images
On December 15, 1948, Charles Philip Arthur George was christened in the Music Room at Buckingham Palace, by the Archbishop of Canterbury, Dr. Geoffrey Fisher. <br> Photo: Getty Images
Prince Charles' mother was proclaimed Queen Elizabeth II at the age of 25, when her father, King George VI, died at 56 on February 6, 1952. On the Queen's accession to the throne, Prince Charles, seen here – the new Sovereign's eldest son – became heir apparent at the age of three. <br> Photo: Getty Images
<strong><a href="https://us.hellomagazine.com/tags/1/princess-anne">Princess Anne</a></strong>, the second child and only daughter of Queen Elizabeth II and The Duke of Edinburgh, was born at Clarence House on August 15, 1950. <br> Photo: Getty Images
She was baptized Anne Elizabeth Alice Louise at Buckingham Palace on October 21, 1950. <br>Photo: Getty Images
A family photograph in Scotland. <br>Photo: Getty Images
Playtime for the little royals. <br>Photo: Getty Images
Anne pictured with her mother, father and older brother outside Balmoral Castle in 1952. <br> Photo: Getty Images
<strong><a href="https://us.hellomagazine.com/tags/1/prince-andrew">The Duke of York</a></strong> was born on Febraury 19, 1960 at Buckingham Palace, the second son and third child of Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip. <br> Photo: Getty Images
Baptized Andrew Albert Christian Edward, he was the first child to be born to a reigning monarch in 103 years. <br> Photo: Getty Images
<strong><a href="https://us.hellomagazine.com/tags/1/prince-edward">Prince Edward</a></strong> was born at Buckingham Palace on March 10, 1964 – the fourth child and third son of the monarch. <br> Edward made his public appearance after the Trooping of Colour ceremony in 1964 when his mother appeared with him in her arms on the balcony of Buckingham Palace. <br> <br> Photo: Getty Images
He was christened Edward Antony Richard Louis in the Private Chapel at Windsor Castle. <br> Photo: Getty Images
<strong><a href="https://us.hellomagazine.com/tags/1/peter-phillips">Peter Phillips</a></strong>, born November 15, 1977, is the only son of Princess Anne and her first husband, Captain Mark Phillips. <br> Photo: Getty Images
Princess Anne with her newborn daughter <strong><a href="https://us.hellomagazine.com/tags/1/zara-phillips">Zara Phillips</a></strong>, as she left the hospital after giving birth. <br> Photo: Getty Images
At 9:03 pm on June 21, 1982, at St Mary's Hospital in Paddington, <strong><a href="https://us.hellomagazine.com/tags/1/prince-william">Prince William</a></strong> was born. <br> Photo: Getty Images
The little Prince was christened William Arthur Philip Louis on August 4 that same year by the Archbishop of Canterbury in the Music Room at Buckingham Palace. <br> Photo: Getty Images
Pictured in Kensington Palace in 1983 at six months old. <br> Photo: Getty Images
The first child of Prince Charles and Princess Diana, he weighed 7lbs 1.5oz. <br> Photo: Getty Images
William's younger brother was welcomed into the world on September 15, 1984. <br> Photo: Getty Images
<strong><a href="https://us.hellomagazine.com/tags/1/prince-harry">Prince Henry Charles Albert David</a></strong> – known as Harry – was also born at St Mary’s Hospital, the younger son of Charles and Diana. <br> Photo: Getty Images
He was christened by the Archbishop of Canterbury in December at St George's Chapel at Windsor Castle. <br> Photo: Getty Images
William gives his little brother a helping hand. <br> Photo: Getty Images
The Duke and Duchess of York welcomed their first child, a baby girl, on August 8, 1988. <br><strong><a href="https://us.hellomagazine.com/tags/1/princess-beatrice">Beatrice Elizabeth Mary</a></strong> was born at 8:18 pm at the Portland Hospital, the fifth grandchild of Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip. <br> Photo: Getty Images
She was christened on December 20, 1988 in the Chapel Royal in St James' Palace. <br> Photo: Getty Images
Less than two years later, on March 23, 1990, Prince Andrew and Sarah welcomed their second daughter, <strong><a href="https://us.hellomagazine.com/tags/1/princess-eugenie">Princess Eugenie</a></strong>. <br> Photo: Getty Images
Like her big sister, Princess Eugenie Victoria Helena was born at London’s Portland Hospital. <br> She was baptized at the church of St. Mary Magdalene in Sandringham on December 23, and became the first royal baby to have a public christening. <br> <br> Photo: Getty Images
<b>Lady Louise Windsor</b>, born November 8, 2003, is the eldest child and only daughter of the Earl and Countess of Wessex. <br> Photo: Getty Images
<b>James Viscount Severn</b> was born December 17, 2007 and is the second child and only son of Prince Edward and Sophie, Countess of Wessex. <br> Photo: Getty Images
The Wessexes and and their children, Lady Louise and James. <br> Photo: Getty Images
The Queen's grandson Peter Phillips with daughter <b>Savannah</b>. <br> Photo: Getty Images
A pregnant Autumn Phillips and her daughter Savannah. <br> Photo: Getty Images
Peter and Autumn also have a daughter named <b>Isla</b>. <br> Photo: Getty Images
At just one day old, <strong><a href="https://us.hellomagazine.com/tags/1/prince-george">Prince George</a></strong> made his highly anticipated first public appearance on the steps of the Lindo Wing at St Mary's hospital in Paddington. <br> Photo: Getty Images
Following George's birth, the new family headed to the Duchess of Cambridge's family home in Berkshire, later releasing this photo of themselves with their dog Lupo, which was taken by proud new grandfather Michael Middleton. <br> Photo: Getty Images
In October, the public saw George once again at his christening, which was held at the Chapel Royal at St. James's Palace in London. <br> George, who is third in line to the throne, was baptized by the Archbishop of Canterbury. <br> <br> Photo: Getty Images
George gained a royal playmate when Prince William's cousin Zara Tindall welcomed her first child, a daughter named <strong><a href="https://us.hellomagazine.com/tags/1/mia-tindall">Mia Grace Tindall</a></strong>. <br> Photo: Getty Images
On May 2, 2015 the world welcomed Prince William and Kate Middleton's second child, <strong><a href="https://us.hellomagazine.com/tags/1/princes-charlotte">Princess Charlotte Elizabeth Diana of Cambridge</a></strong>. <br> Photo: Getty Images
The new Princess was christened at St. Mary Magdalene Church in Sandringham on July 5, 2015. The little girl looked adorable dressed in the same beautiful lace gown that her older brother wore for his christening. <br> Photo: Getty Images
© 2001-2018, HELLO! - All rights reserved