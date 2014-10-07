Which member of the royal family 'loves' hit show 'Downton Abbey'?

None other than the Duchess of Cornwall!

Camilla recently told Lesley Nicol, who plays the lovable Mrs. Patmore, that she is a big fan of the show, though her husband Prince Charles isn't quite as taken with the series. "Camilla loves Downton Abbey," Lesley told The Express. "We have spoken and she genuinely loves the show.

"When I was talking to Prince Charles he had a slightly glazed look although being very nice," Lesley said. "Then somebody said, 'Sir, do you know Downton Abbey?' and he replied, 'Oh, I sort of come and go, really.' So I thought, 'I'm on a loser now,' but I think a lot of the royals do watch it."

Based on reports, the heir apparent is in the minority when it comes to the royal family's opinion of the addictive show. Both Kate Middleton and Prince William have shared their love for the upstairs-downstairs drama. After meeting the pair at a 2011 party in Los Angeles, Jessica Rose Brown-Findlay, who played the youngest Crawley daughter, Sybil, said, "they said they'd watched the show and were excited to see the second series." The actress added: "Prince William is very handsome and Kate is a gorgeous girl. They make a perfect couple. They seemed really at ease and so in love."

Downton's fifth season began airing in the UK last month, but won't premiere stateside until Jan. 5, 2015. Without spoiling too much of the plot for the new season, fans can look forward to an appearance by newlywed George Clooney in the Christmas special.

Details for George's guest spot are scarce, though it is rumored that the 53-year-old actor will share a kiss with the Dowager Countess, played by the talented Dame Maggie Smith. Viewers can also expect him to share the screen with Michelle Dockery and his pal Hugh Bonneville.

What else is on the royal watch list? William and Kate are both known to be fans of The Apprentice and The Great British Bake Off, and Kate and Camilla enjoy University Challenge. The Duchess of Cornwall also makes a point to tune in to the dancing competition show Strictly Come Dancing, which features Dancing With the Stars judges Len Goodman and Bruno Tonioli.