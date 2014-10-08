Princesses Mary and Marie brighten Denmark's Parliament with style

Copenhagen was treated to a dash of elegance Tuesday when Princess Mary of Denmark appeared for the opening of the Danish parliament.

Already looking chic in a blush pink coat, the Tasmania-born royal, 42, topped off her outfit with a pair of striking violet high heels, a matching hat, and a small chic clutch.

With her husband, Prince Frederick, by her side, the princess entered parliament looking regal and glamorous.

Not to be outdone by his lovely wife, The Crown Prince of Denmark also looked sharp in a navy blue suit, light blue shirt and striped tie.

France-born Princess Marie, Princess Mary's sister-in-law, also greeted the new Danish parliamentary season looking ever so royal.

Prince Joachim's wife was the quintessence of style for the event at Christiansborg Palace, turning up in a dark blue two-piece skirt suit, topped with a matching hat, violet-colored scarf and clutch.

Onlookers witnessed the two princesses great each other fondly with a sisterly kiss.

Completing the royal family, the two couples were joined by the Queen Margrethe II, and her husband, Prince Consort Henrik.