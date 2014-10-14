Prince Harry at 30: Pictures of the royal at his funniest

Prince Harry turned 30 last month, and despite now being firmly ensconced in adulthood, the royal has said that he'll always retain a childish streak. While seasoned by maturity and the discipline of his service in the military, Harry's fun-loving nature remains undiminished. As such, the young royal still can't resist a good prank.

England's monarch obviously approves, perhaps seeing a bit of Prince Philip's own penchant for jokes in her grandson. Prince Harry is frequently dispatched on Queen Elizabeth's behalf to represent her at engagements, and his warm, informal style shines through.

In 2012, Prince Harry effortlessly charmed his way through the Diamond Jubilee tour of Belize and Jamaica, even prompting Prime Minister Portia Simpson-Miller to loop her arm through his during much of the proceedings. In Australia a year later, the prince sparked a veritable wave of Harrymania.

To help usher in Prince Harry's third decade, here's a fun gallery of the beloved royal at his cheekiest.

Harry's finest and funniest quips: