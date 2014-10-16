Duchess Kate's new gig? Patron of sailing charity

Duchess Kate has a chic new title — she's now the royal patron of The 1851 Trust, the charitable arm of the U.K.'s bid to enter a team in the 2017 America's Cup.

"I feel very fortunate to have enjoyed sailing from a young age and I know it is a great way of providing young people with the opportunity to develop skills and confidence," she said in a statement.

Prince William's wife, 32, has pledged her support to the Trust, with the goal of bringing the trophy back to Britain for the first time since 1851.

Duchess Kate and Sir Ben Ainslie have previously carried out sailing-related engagements together.

"It is a hugely exciting time for sailing as the British challenger bids to bring the America's Cup back to Britain," the Duchess of Cambridge said. "I am looking forward to being part of this journey and I hope that through the 1851 Trust we can engage and inspire a new generation into sailing along the way."

Four-time Olympic Gold Medalist Sir Ben Ainslie, who Kate has socialized with in the past, is also helping to launch the 1851 Trust.

Duchess Kate is an accomplished sailor.



The 1851 Trust works with young people under 25 years old and hopes to inspire and engage a new generation through sailing, by giving them skills and training.

Kate is no stranger to sailing herself and was part of the crew on a Round the World yachting expedition during her gap year before beginning studies at St. Andrews University in Scotland, where she met her now husband Prince William.

The beloved royal also showed off her skills during her royal tour of New Zealand in April, where she triumphed over her husband in a race around Auckland Harbour with Team New Zealand.