Kate Middleton and Prince William's love story in pictures

Expecting baby #3 these days, it's hard to remember that Prince William and Kate Middleton started their royal romance much more than a decade ago when they were both just fresh-faced students at the University of St. Andrews in Scotland. <br> Here we take a look back at their rollercoaster romance, from their early days at college to their happily ever after as the Cambridges. <br> Photos: Getty Images
William and Kate's love story blossomed at the University of St. Andrews in 2002. The young royal and his love first crossed paths the previous year, in September 2001, when they arrived to begin their new lives in the Scottish city of Fife. <br> Photo: Getty Images
It's thought that Kate first won William's affections not long before she took part in a charity fashion show in March 2002. <br> Photo: Getty Images
The Prince paid £200 (approximately $360) for a front row ticket to watch the beautiful student — who was widely credited with encouraging him to persevere with his studies — sashay down the catwalk in a revealing ensemble. <br> However, at this time, Kate was seeing someone else. The pretty brunette didn't begin dating William until she split from her previous boyfriend — a former St. Andrews student. <br> <br> Photo: Getty Images
In April 2004, the first picture of the couple was published. Four months after their romance blossomed, a ski break in Klosters confirmed that Prince William was indeed enjoying his first ever serious relationship with Kate. <br> She was reported to have spent several weekends at a remote cottage on the Queen's Balmoral estate and was taking painstaking steps to keep their budding closeness under wraps. <br> <br> Photo: Getty Images
Another year, another ski break for the sporty pair — and despite widespread speculation that she would attend Prince Charles' wedding to the Duchess of Cornwall later that month, Kate did not go. <br> William also took the opportunity to squash speculation of an engagement between him and his girlfriend during a press call (pictured) on the slopes. Responding to a question about whether another royal wedding might be on the horizon, he answered with an emphatic "no." <br> <br> Photo: Getty Images
Their university life had come to an end in June 2005, when William and Kate both graduated from St. Andrews. <br> Photo: Getty Images
After the ceremony, the couple, joined by their families, attended a celebratory lunch together and began looking forward to the rest of their lives. <br> Having been able to live in virtual seclusion during their time as students, they wouldn't be granted such luxury once out of the safety of Fife. <br> <br> Photo: Getty Images
In May 2006, Kate attended the nuptials of the Duchess of Cornwall's daughter, Laura Parker Bowles, and her husband — Calvin Klein underwear model turned accountant Harry Lopes. <br> It was William and Kate's first appearance together at a family wedding and was seen by royal watchers as a sign that Kate was gearing up to be a permanent fixture in the prince's life. <br> <br> Photo: Getty Images
A trip to cheer their princes on at the polo provided a bonding exercise for Kate and Harry's then-girlfriend Chelsy Davy in July 2006. <br> <br> Photo: Getty Images
It was a momentous occasion for Prince William when he graduated from the royal military academy Sandhurst in December 2006. The event was the first time that his girlfriend — who had recently begun a job as an accessories buyer for high street store Jigsaw — had been seen at a high-profile public event also attended by the Queen and other senior royals. <br> <br> Photo: Getty Images
Kate's presence at Will's graduation sparked a media frenzy and engagement rumors refused to die down, as Kate drew comparisons to William's late mother Diana in her elegant red coat and black hat. Suddenly, Kate was a target for the paparazzi, and the young couple were followed closely as they went about their day-to-day lives. <br> Photos: Getty Images
In April 2007, the nation was shocked by swirling reports that the royal couple — pictured here at Cheltenham races just one month earlier — had parted ways. While Clarence House declined to comment on the split, BBC Royal Correspondent Peter Hunt said: "It's a surprise, because it had seemed very stable and very steady". "Maybe she realized the awful burden she would have taken on, it's a life sentence marrying a royal," said HELLO! royal correspondent Judy Wade. "Any other guy that she dates is going to be a sort of social step downwards because you know you can't beat the most eligible bachelor in Britain," she added. Sources, however, alleged that their decision was made amicably and mutually. "Neither my client nor her family will be talking to the press or media or commenting on or off the record relating to the matters publicized this morning," announced Kate's lawyer. <br> <br> Photo: Getty Images
One month later and Kate certainly wasn't playing the 'woe is me' card. She continued to join her sister Pippa at their favorite London nightclubs. <br> <br> Photo: Getty Images
By July, the couple had still not officially reunited. Despite Chelsy Davy taking a seat next to Prince Harry at the Concert for Diana, Kate was seated two rows behind the royal contingent in the Royal Box. Prince William, for his part, was remaining tight-lipped on the status of their relationship. A day before the Wembley concert, held on what would have been his mother's 46th birthday, he was taken aback by a question about whether or not Kate would be attending. "I've got lots of friends coming. Everyone's going to be there on the night and it's going to be a very good night," he said — prompting his brother to joke: "Really well avoided William, very diplomatic." <br> <br> Photo: Getty Images
A vacation for two was in store for August 2007, when William whisked Kate off to the Seychelles, as reports circulated in the U.K. that the brunette beauty had been given the keys to William's official residence, Clarence House. In a bid to keep their relationship low-key, the couple reportedly booked the entire resort — at a cost of £20,000 (approximately $32,000) — and checked in under the names Martin and Rosemary. "They thought it would be fun to use joke names," a local source told a newspaper. "They are enjoying pretending to be an ordinary young couple in love on a romantic holiday." <br> <br> Photo: Getty Images
The couple didn't get engaged — but they did have something else in store: Kate's first meeting with the Queen since their split hit the headlines. They headed to Balmoral, the royal Scottish hideaway where the monarch and Prince Phillip spend their summers, for a short break. <br> <br> Photo: Getty Images
An Easter break in their beloved Klosters proved the perfect getaway for the sporty pair, who had had little time for romance in the previous months as William took part in an intensive pilot training course at RAF Cranwell, Lincolnshire. For the first time, Kate was granted a Royal Protection officer on the slopes — and in a further sign of her importance within royal circles, Prince Charles joined them later on during their stay. <br> <br> Photo: Getty Images
Just over a year after their reported separation, Kate was back by William's side in April 2008, when he received his wings upon completing his RAF training. It was her first appearance at her boyfriend's side at a formal event since December 2006 — when she attended his graduation ceremony at Sandhurst. And she looked every inch the princess-in-waiting, turning heads in an ivory-coloured double-breasted coat and black suede calf-length boots. <br> <br> Photo: Getty Images
A month later and there was no doubting the seriousness of their relationship. While William was duty bound to attend another event, Kate went to his cousin Peter Phillips' wedding in his place. Palace insiders revealed that the second-in-line to the throne's decision to let Kate stand in for him underlined the strength of their relationship. <br> <br> Photo: Getty Images
Their relationship was well and truly cemented in June 2008, when any lingering doubts over Kate's future were resolved as she took her place at Windsor Castle to witness William installed as a Royal Knight of the Garter. The Prince became the 1000th person to receive the honor since the order was established by Edward III in 1348, and the historic Installation Service – one of the most colorful of the House of Windsor — was led by the Queen. Standing beside her beau's stepmother, Camilla, Kate appeared to have been fully accepted into the royal fold. Laughing and joking with Prince Harry, Kate — wearing an elegant black polka-dot suit — looked at ease as the nation wondered how long it would be before a public engagement. <br> <br> Photo: Getty Images
Usually-demure Kate showed off the fun-loving — as well as big-hearted — side to her personality when she helped organize a charity roller disco. Clad in bright yellow hotpants and a green, sequinned top, the royal-to-be whizzed around the event on roller boots — and raised £100,000 (approximately $159,000) for children's charities. <br> <br> Photo: Getty Images
Supportive Kate was present to witness her prince receive his wings after completing an advanced helicopter training course in January 2010. Sitting with him in the audience, Kate shared intimate moments with William as they laughed and joked together before he graduated at RAF Shawbury. And Prince Charles, who presented Flight Lieutenant William with his flying badge in his capacity as Air Chief Marshal, appeared to pay tribute to his future daughter-in-law in a speech. "I know only too well how complicated it can be having a relative or a close friend in the forces, because they are rarely, if ever, around," he said. "But today is a day, I think, of great pride for all of the parents, not to mention the girlfriends." <br> <br> Photo: Getty Images
Many commented on how happy and in love the couple appeared when they attended a wedding together in October. What the world didn't know was that Kate and William were sharing a very special secret — the prince had proposed during a holiday in Kenya. <br> <br> Photo: Getty Images
The following month, the delighted couple broke their silence and shared their engagement joy. William had presented his future bride with his late mother Princess Diana's ring — a blue sapphire and diamond sparkler. <br> <br> Photo: Getty Images
In April 2011, Kate wed her prince charming in a spectacular ceremony at Westminster Abbey. Emerging from the Phantom Rolls Royce VI that had carried her on her final journey as Miss Middleton, Kate was an angelic vision in her ivory silk tulle Alexander McQueen wedding dress. As she took her father Michael's arm to make her way up the steps to the abbey, the beautiful Kate was met with gasps from the crowd. William and his bride sealed their love in a ceremony that combined pomp and pageantry with the most personal of touches, and converted Kate into Her Royal Highness The Duchess of Cambridge. <br> <br> Photo: Getty Images
Crowds lined the streets, waving Union Jack flags and cheering and applauding with delight as the newlyweds kissed on the balcony of Buckingham Palace. "Let's give them another one," William said to his bride as he leant in for another sweet kiss. <br> <br> Photo: Getty Images
William and Kate made their first official tour overseas as a married couple just two months after they married. The royal couple travelled around the US and Canada for 11 days. While the trip held particularly poignant for the British royal family – as the tour fell on the 225th anniversary of the first royal visit to Canada, by the then Prince William (later King William IV) — it was also especially exciting for Kate who had never visited North America. The Cambridges were given a warm welcome, with locals showing their appreciation and respect for Kate who had made a point in wearing Canadian fashion designers at various points throughout the trip. <br> <br> Photo: Getty Images
The rumor mill went into overdrive in the fall of 2012 when a change was noted in Kate's appearance. The duchess seemed to have a slightly fuller face and more color to her complexion, leading to speculation that she was pregnant with her first child. On December 3, Kensington Palace announced that the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge were expecting. As Kate was less than two months into her pregnancy, the couple had hoped to keep the news quiet for a little longer, but decided they needed to make the announcement early as the duchess was admitted to hospital for severe morning sickness. <br> <br> Photo: Getty Images
Royal fans around the world rejoiced when William and Kate presented their firstborn and third-in-line to the throne, Prince George, to the world in July 2013. The royal baby was a mere day old when he made his first official appearance on the steps of the Lindo Wing at St. Mary's Hospital in Paddington, London. William showed just how hands-on he was as he safely placed baby George into a car seat at the back of their vehicle and whisked new mom Kate and their son home to Kensington Palace. <br> <br> Photo: Getty Images
Three months later royal watchers were amazed to see how much Prince George had grown when he made his appearance at his christening. First-time mom Kate looked radiant in a cream-colored Alexander McQueen coat dress with frill detailing and an elegant beret to match. The small and intimate ceremony took place at the Chapel Royal at St. James's Palace, with baby George wearing a replica of the traditional royal christening gown. <br> <br> Photo: Getty Images
Prince George was less than a year old when he made his debut overseas tour to Australia and New Zealand, just like his father Prince William did when he was nine months old. There was no hiding the excitement that William and Kate felt ahead of their tour as a young family. "The Duke has no doubt that his wife will fall in love with New Zealand and Australia every bit as much as he did, some years ago," said William's private secretary Miguel Head. Kate is particularly looking forward to experiencing "some of the extraordinary warmth and hospitality for which the people of both countries are renowned the world over," he added. <br> <br> Photo: Getty Images
It wouldn't take long for royal baby fever to strike again! In August 2014, British royal officials announced that Kate was pregnant for the second time, setting the internet into a frenzy. Despite suffering severe morning sickness in the early months, the Duchess soon emerged, once again setting trends with her stylish maternity choices throughout her pregnancy. <br> <br> Photo: Getty Images
On May 2, 2015, the royal couple welcomed a daughter, Princess Charlotte Elizabeth Diana, her name paying tribute to her grandfather Prince Charles, as well as her great-grandmother the Queen and late grandmother Princess Diana. Photo: Getty Images
The Cambridges made their debut as a family of four at Princess Charlotte's christening on July 5, 2015, when the world was charmed not only by guest of honor Charlotte, but also her big brother, curious Prince George. The Princess arrived at the service in Queen Elizabeth's vintage carriage, while little George made headlines for his Rachel Riley outfit, which was a near-copy of one once worn by his dad. Photo: Getty Images
In December 2015, William and Kate released their first official family portrait with George and Charlotte. Duchess Kate has meanwhile reflected on her and William's values as they raise their children as a team. "My parents taught me about the importance of qualities like kindness, respect, and honesty, and I realize how central values like these have been to me throughout my life. That is why William and I want to teach our little children, George and Charlotte just how important these things are as they grow up." Photo: Getty Images
In 2017, the Cambridges confirmed that their family of four was becoming a family of five! On September 4, the royals announced that Prince William and Kate are expecting their third child together. The couple, parents to four-year-old Prince George and two-year-old Princess Charlotte, are set to welcome the new addition in 2018. We can't wait to see what the next chapter of this fairytale romance will bring! Photo: Getty Images
