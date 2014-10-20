Princes William and Harry honor Princess Diana in new book

Princes William and Harry have leant their candid thoughts about their late mother, Princess Diana, and their support for her spirit of altruism to the forward of a new book dedicated to The Diana Award.

Initiated in 1999 — two years after Diana’s death — this charity serves as a campaign to discourage bullying and bolster a more inclusive attitude. It's currently celebrating its 15th year in operation.

The royal siblings address the Diana Award’s goal with firm conviction, writing: “We believe, when encouraged and supported, that young people have the ability to change society for the better."



Prince William and Prince Harry at the 2014 Invictus Games





“We know that our mother — in whose memory this award was established — felt the same and would be proud of its achievements to date.”

The Diana Award offers a wide array of tools, including training, mentoring and anti-bullying programs. The awards are bestowed to young people who volunteer, provide care and raise funds for the cause.

“Having met young people working with the charity in Newcastle and in London,” add the princes, “we were struck in both cases by their deep and lasting sense of social responsibility.

"These young people were working hard to tackle the social issues that affected them — such as bullying or social exclusion — and the Diana Award empowered them to do more."



Prince William and Prince Harry with their mother Princess Diana in 1991





The most recent Diana Award ceremony was held on Tuesday at 11 Downing Street (the UK prime minister's official residence), and this year’s recipients included Kyle Philips, 18, who was presented with the Diana Champion Volunteer Award.

“It’s a great honor,” said Kyle. “It’s a real privilege to be recognized. I’m really just trying to help the youth in my community.”

When not juggling a job at a supermarket and his own school work, Kyle devotes over 500 hours of his year to leading a group devoted to boosting literacy and math skills in young boys grappling with behavioral and learning difficulties.