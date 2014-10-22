Pregnant Duchess Kate makes a glamorous comeback in Jenny Packham

On Tuesday, Duchess Kate said she was "looking forward to getting out of the house," and we can see why — she had quite a stunning dress tucked away in her wardrobe.

The fashionable royal, who is roughly 12 weeks pregnant, wore a baby blue Jenny Packham gown and nude LK Bennett heels to Tuesday night's 2014 Wildlife Photography of the Year awards, held at London's Natural History Museum, of which Kate is a patron.

Kate, 32, has long been a supporter of LK Bennett footwear and British fashion designer Jenny Packham, having previously worn her sophisticated designs to many red carpet events.

"I think that Kate has a particular style, and I think that my dresses are quite in keeping with her style,” Packham told InStyle.com in 2012. "I think women who like my dresses like to look feminine and classic but with modern elements.”

Although Kate often sticks to her favorite brands, such as Alexander McQueen and Topshop, she certainly knows how to wear a wide array of styles to keep her appearance fresh and varied.

Tuesday's events, which first included a meet-and-greet with Singapore's president Tony Tan and his wife Mary, was the first time Kate had made a public appearance since August. Palace officials reported that the Duchess was suffering from the rare form of morning sickness hyperemesis gravidarum, as she did in her first pregnancy with Prince George.

Kate's second pregnancy was announced six weeks ago, with Prince William saying he was "immensely thrilled" the couple was expecting. Baby no. 2, which Prince Charles admitted he hopes is a girl, is due in April.