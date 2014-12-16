Duchess Kate glows in chic sweater dress at charity gala

Duchess Kate is back! The pregnant royal stepped out for the third time this week after staying out of the spotlight for nearly two months. On Wednesday, Kate attended a charity dinner for Action on Addiction in a chic sweater dress.

The 32-year-old Duchess, who recently revealed her second child with Prince William is due in April, cleared her calendar while she was suffering from the same severe morning sickness she had during her pregnancy with Prince George.

Kate attended the gala in a gorgeous black-and-white Temperley London dress with crochet detail. She completed the polished look with black heels and a matching clutch.

Kate glowed in her fashionable ensemble at the annual event, which was held at L'Anima, an upscale Italian restaurant not far from Kensington Palace. The dinner benefitted Action on Addiction, an organization with which William and Kate are affiliated, helps individuals battling all forms of addiction.

At one of her other engagements this week, Kate admitted that she was happy not to be cooped up at home, and based on the volume of events she's attended recently, her schedule isn't slowing.

On Tuesday, Kate looked regal in a pale blue Jenny Packham gown for an event at London's Natural History museum. Prior to that, she joined William in welcoming Singapore President Tony Tan and his wife to Britain upon their arrival.

Last month the royal couple announced their second pregnancy, and since then Kate has stayed largely out of the public eye. Due to her severe morning sickness, she canceled a trip representing the Queen at Malta's independence celebrations as well as a number of other events.