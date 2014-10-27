Princess Madeleine posts photo of 'sweet pumpkin' daughter Leonore

Princess Madeleine of Sweden is introducing her adorable 7-month-old daughter Princess Leonore to the festive fun of her first ever Halloween.

On Sunday, the Swedish royal posted a cute photo to her Facebook account of the infant posing next to a pumpkin and captioned it “Sweet Pumpkins!”

Madeleine and her daughter Leonore have been getting in the Halloween spirit

The contented child grasped a handful of hay as she sat upright dressed in a cute casual outfit of a pink cardigan, grey leggings and leopard print sneakers; accessorized with a perfect little bow on her head. The family is certainly enjoying getting outdoors this seasion. Earlier this month Madeleine, 32, also posted a picture of a field of pumpkins on a perfect fall day.





Swedish royal Madeleine has been "pumpkin picking"

The newlywed princess married in June 2013 and lives in New York with her businessman husband Chris O’Neill. In addition to raising her daughter, she has a busy schedule of charity work. She leads a campaign that raises awareness for children suffering from abuse and exploitation called ThankYou by Childhood, and in September she attended the Global Citizen Festival in New York with her mother Queen Silvia who flew in from Sweden.

Madeleine is one of the few royals who maintains her own public social media account. She has more than 570,000 Facebook followers and regular posts personal photos as well as photos and articles related to her charity work.



Madeleine and husband Chris at a ThankYou by Childhood campaign event

Last month, during a visit to Sweden, the royal mom posted a photo of her daughter with her cute cousin Princess Estelle, the daughter of her older sister Crown Princess Victoria. The photo featured the 2-year-old holding her baby cousin in a chair and was captioned “Precious moments”.



Cousin cuddles: Estelle and Leonore