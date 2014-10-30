Queen Letizia of Spain dons two chic outfits to welcome Chilean president

The reigning monarch of chic, Queen Letizia of Spain, welcomed President of Chile Michelle Bachelet with her husband King Felipe VI during the Chilean leader's first trip to Spain since being elected back in March.

Letizia wore a chic gray suit with accent beading to welcome President Bachelet on her two-day visit to the country, which began on Wednesday. The 42-year-old paired her skirt suit with pearl drop earrings and matching gray heels.

For the reception, Letizia and her husband welcomed President Bachelet outside of El Pardo Palace where the three of them had lunch. Later that day, they joined again for a gala dinner in honor of Michelle at the Palacio Real in Madrid.

Letizia attended in a stunning black lace gown and wore her hair up to show off her crown jewels. King Felipe, 46, dressed for the occasion in a black tuxedo with white vest as President Bachelet wore a beautiful gray-and-silver evening dress.

Click on the photo below to see more from the day's events:



