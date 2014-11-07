Royal treatment: 6 luxury safaris fit for Prince William and Duchess Kate

Kenya and the British royal family go way back. The African country has played a significant role in historic moments for the Mountbatten-Windsor family: In 1952, 25-year-old then-Princess Elizabeth was visiting when she learned of her father's death and her succession to the throne.

In 2010, Prince William chose it as the location of his proposal to then-girlfriend Kate Middleton. The pair, who are now expecting their second child together, vacationed at the Lewa Wildlife Conservancy in the foothills of Mount Kenya in October 2010 and announced their engagement the following month back in England.

The 32-year-old Prince often speaks about his love of the country, calling Kenya his "second home." To celebrate the fourth anniversary of Prince William and Duchess Kate's engagement, take a look at several luxury lodges that offer world-famous safaris.

Rutundu Log Cabins, Mount Kenya

This lodge housed William and Kate for a 24-hour hour stopover during their Kenyan vacation in 2010. The isolated cabin is off the beaten path and surrounded by wilderness with breathtaking views. While the cabins don't have electricity, they do have cozy log fires that you and your loved ones can cuddle up in front of.

Lewa Safari Camp in Lewa Wildlife Conservancy

The Lewa Wildlife Conservancy, located in the Laikipia plains, is a favorite of the royal family. In addition to being the romantic locale of Prince William's proposal, it is also frequented by Prince Harry. The lodge offers guests spectacular wildlife viewing where lions, leopards and jackals thrive.

Diamonds Dream Of Africa, Malindi

Nature meets the exotic style of Indo-Arab designs at this five-star, all-inclusive luxury resort on the shores of Malindi, where guests can unwind in Balinese chaise lounges on their terrace and dine in the open air.

Ol Malo Lodge, Laikipia

This stunning lodge in the deserts of Samburuland, Northern Kenya, boasts a 5,000-acre estate on the border of tribal heartlands that has been transformed into a majestic conservation site. The boutique property has only four bedrooms decorated in different styles that blend local designs with luxurious hand-woven furnishings.

Lion in the Sun, Malindi

Nestled in Malindi, north of Mombasa, this exclusive retreat was the famous home of Italian businessman Flavio Briatore. It's where he would accommodate his unending list of high-profile friends including ex-girlfriend Naomi Campbell, who joined him there for New Year’s Eve in 2013.

Since 2007, he has turned the property into a relaxing retreat that houses one of only six world-class Henri Chenot Detox centers. The 16 luxurious rooms spread out in four villas overlooking a tropical garden and four seawater swimming pools.

Muthaiga Safari Camp

On the South Eastern border of the Masai Mara Game Reserve, you'll find Muthaiga Safari Camp, which offers immense privacy with only seven tents and two villas built amongst the trees. Each tent boasts its own private veranda with unparalleled views. Guests can choose amongst a number of activities, which include game driving, a walking safari, a day fishing trip at Lake Victoria and scenic flights over the Maasai Mara, flying just 50 feet above the migrating herds.