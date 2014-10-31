​Princess Eugenie’s fashionable tribute to her grandmother Queen Elizabeth

In a bold and stylish move, Princess Eugenie proves she hasn't forgotten her beloved family even though she's moved 3,500 miles away.

In surely what was a cute tribute to Queen Elizabeth II, Eugenie was photographed in Manhattan on Wednesday wearing a $425 “God Save the Queen” scarf by Alexander McQueen.

The daughter of Prince Andrew and the Duchess of York Sarah Ferguson moved to New York from London to work for Paddle8, an online art auction website that’s backed by artist Damien Hirst.

And while at work, Eugenie is reportedly known as the less formal Eugenie York.

The 24-year-old royal is reportedly maintaining a long distance relationship with her London nightclub worker boyfriend Jack Brooksbank by spending a lot of time on Skype.

The royal seems to have adapted to New York life well and has shunned ritzy uptown to live in the hip meatpacking district.