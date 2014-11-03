The week's best royal style: queens in gowns, chic suits

This week's royal fashion was all about the queens. Letizia, Maxima and Elizabeth all wowed in a mix of colorful gowns and suits.

Queen Letizia of Spain made several stunning appearances in everything from a tweed skirt suit to a black lace gown that she accessorized with the crown jewels while accompanying her husband King Felipe VI in welcoming Chilean President Michelle Bachelet to their country.

In another corner of Europe, Queen Maxima of The Netherlands wore a handful of colorful outfits, including an elegant green peplum ensemble and a gorgeous gold evening gown.

Click on the photo below to see more of the week's best dressed royals:



