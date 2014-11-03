Prince Charles and Duchess Camilla celebrate Day of the Dead in Mexico

While most of the Western world went all out for Halloween on Friday, Prince Charles and his wife Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, headed to Mexico to join the Day of the Dead celebrations, which falls two days after Halloween.

On Sunday, the royal pair took in some of the traditional festivities, which include fancy skeletal costumes, known as Catrinas, and decorated altars for loved ones that have passed away.

Charles and Camilla traveled to Real del Monte, 60 miles north of Mexico City, which has been nicknamed "Mexico's Little Cornwall" by the Mexican Embassy for the region's close ties to England. In addition to partaking in traditional celebrations, the royals brought over some of their own — including tea and pastries from Cornwall.

