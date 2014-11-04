Prince William and Duchess Kate to visit Wales this weekend

Prince William and Duchess Kate are bound for Wales this weekend for a full day of activities in the western country, including a visit to an oil refinery and rugby match.

Kate, who is due to give birth to the couple's second child in April, looks to be much recovered from the severe morning sickness that caused her to cancel weeks worth of engagements this fall. In addition to the Wales trip, Kensington Palace has confirmed that the the Duchess will attend a youth charity workshop next week.

On Saturday, the royal duo plans to head to Pembrokeshire to attend the 50th anniversary celebration of the Valero Pembroke Refinery, which was officially opened in 1964 by William's great-grandmother, known as "The Queen Mother."

Prince William and Kate will spend Saturday in Wales

The refinery employs more than 1,200 people, and the couple will meet with some of them as they tour the facility, which provides about 10 percent of the U.K.'s fuel, according to the BBC.

The pair will then head to the Millenium stadium in the Welsh capital of Cardiff, where they will watch a rugby match between the Welsh national team and Australia. Prince William, who is vice patron of the Welsh Rugby Union, and Kate lived in Wales for a couple of years after their marriage, on the picturesque island of Anglesey.

Duchess Kate visited the rugby Millenium stadium in Cardiff in 2012

On Wednesday, November 12, Kate plans a solo visit to a youth sports workshop sponsored by the U.K. charity SportsAid, of which the Duchess is a patron.

At the event in West London, the royal will meet with 30 athletes, some of whom are Tokyo 2020 Olympic and Paralympic hopefuls, as they undergo biometric assessments at the GSK Human Performance Lab and tests in an environmental chamber set to match the heat and humidity of Tokyo. The center, usually only open to elite athletes, will help the teens train better for the challenges ahead.

SportsAid supports athletes ages 12 to 18 by helping them to meet essential costs such as travel, training, accommodation, competition fees and equipment. Duchess Kate, who played field hockey in school, is an avid sailor and has been a patron of the organization since 2013.