Princess Grace's grandson Andrea Casiraghi expecting second child

Andrea Casiraghi of Monaco and Tatiana Santo Domingo will soon have a second royal baby on their hands! The heiress and Princess Grace's oldest grandson announced their 19-month-old son Sasha will have a younger sibling.

Similar to fellow pregnant royal Duchess Kate, the 30-year-old is said to be suffering from morning sickness that began early in her pregnancy.

Tatiana Santo Domingo and Andrea Casiraghi are already parents to baby son Sacha

A mere two weeks ago, Tatiana attended a dinner for Charlotte Olympia in London. Tatiana, a fashion designer herself, had a definite glow as she chatted and visited with other fellow fashion industry folk.

The New York-born beauty wore a black jacket with colorful geometric accents and a loose-fitting white top to conceal her baby bump. She topped off the look with a red statement lip.

Tatiana Santo Domingo kept her growing baby bump under wraps at a recent London event

Earlier this year, Tatiana and Andrea attended the wedding of Hugo Wilson and Maria Theresia Princess von Thurn und Taxis in Germany. The brunette beauty wore a purple shift dress while her husband, the second in line to the Monegasque throne, wore a dapper charcoal suit.

Tatiana Santo Domingo and Andrea Casiraghi married in February this year

Tatiana and Andrea, who married earlier this year, met as students at a boarding school in France. Though she was born in New York, Tatiana grew up traveling and receiving an education all around the world thanks to her family's fortune — her grandfather, Julio Mario Santo Domingo, was named the second richest man in Columbia by Forbes in 2011.

In February they wed in the romantic eleventh century Rougemont Church during a candlelit Roman Catholic service before friends and family, including Princess Caroline, Prince Albert and the groom's siblings Charlotte Casiraghi, Pierre Casiraghi and Princess Alexandra of Hanover. Despite the large assembly, the February ceremony was actually their second wedding.

In August 2013, just five months after the pair welcomed their son Sacha, they wed in a civil service in Monaco.