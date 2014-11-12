Queen Letizia of Spain makes stylish visit to Luxembourg and Brussels

Queen Letizia of Spain's international tour de style continues as she and husband King Felipe VI traveled to Luxembourg and Brussels earlier this week.

Upon the pair's arrival to Luxembourg on Tuesday, they were greeted by an adorable young girl at the Grand Ducal Palace. The little girl charmed the Spanish royals and presented Letizia with a bouquet of flowers.

Queen Letizia and King Felipe VI were greeted by a young girl in Luxembourg

Just hours before, Letizia and Felipe were met at the airport by Prince Guillaume, 33, the Grand Duke of Luxembourg. This trip marks their first state visit to Luxembourg as king and queen.

The trio made their way to the palace where Guillaume's parents, Grand Duke Henri and Cuban-born Grand Duchess Maria Teresa were waiting with Guillaume's wife, Countess Stephanie de Lannoy.

Stephanie, 30, looked chic in a green-grey dress with draping detail at the neckline, while Letizia, 42, was a vision in an elegant cream dress with a navy floral and paisley pattern with buttons down the front.

The mother of two topped off her look with pearl drop earrings and a pair of suede charcoal heels.

Countess Stephanie de Lannoy and Queen Letizia

After sitting down for a lavish lunch at the palace, Felipe, 46, and Letizia attended meetings with government officials in the afternoon.



As their one-day tour to the land-locked nation came to an end, they said goodbye and hopped on a flight to Brussels, Belgium for their next state trip.

On Wednesday morning, the Spanish royals were met by King Philippe of the Belgians and his wife Queen Mathilde at the royal palace, where they took in an official welcome ceremony.

Click on the photo below for more of Letizia's stylish moments abroad: