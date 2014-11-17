Prince William knights actor Daniel Day-Lewis

Oscar winner Daniel Day-Lewis has a new title: Sir.

The accomplished actor was knighted on Friday by Prince William at Buckingham Palace for his contributions to the acting industry. The Hollywood veteran, 57, has won three Oscars and recently starred in Steven Spielberg's 2012 historical drama Lincoln.

"I'm entirely amazed and utterly delighted in equal measure," Day-Lewis said of the royal honor.

In addition to knighting a Hollywood legend, Prince William also honored British foster parents Christine and Harry Burditt, both 72, who looked after 40 children in 30 years. In addition, the generous couple boast six children, ten grandchildren, and six great-grandchildren.

After the ceremony, Henry told reporters that William wasn't shy about asking for advice. "[He said]'I need to speak to you, because I need some tips for looking after George.'"