Prince William and Kate Middleton's royal wedding: A photo album

<b><a href="https://us.hellomagazine.com/tags/1/prince-william/"><strong>Prince William</strong></a> and <a href="https://us.hellomagazine.com/tags/1/kate-middleton/"><strong>Kate Middleton</strong></a> became one of the most iconic couples in the world, as they married on April 29, 2011 in a breathtaking royal wedding ceremony. The Westminster Abbey ceremony, though, was as heartfelt as it was grand, with both bride and groom having the support of their siblings – <a href="https://us.hellomagazine.com/tags/1/prince-harry/"><strong>Prince Harry</strong></a> as William's best man and <a href="https://us.hellomagazine.com/tags/1/pippa-middleton/"><strong>Pippa Middleton</strong></a>, Kate's sister, as the bride's maid of honor. From Kate's stunning Alexander McQueen wedding dress to the couple's vintage wedding car, relive the best moments from William and Kate's historic nuptials. </B> Decked out in their army uniforms, Prince William and best man Prince Harry arrived together to Westminster Abbey. Little did they know that seven years later, Harry would ask his brother to return the favor, and act as his best man as he wed American actress Meghan Markle on May 19, 2018. <br>Photo: Getty Images
Maid-of-honor Pippa Middleton kept her eyes on the page boys and flower girls who included (from right): Eliza Lopes, daughter of William and Harry's stepsister Laura. <br> Photo: Getty Images
Fans got a first look at the bride as she waved to the crowds, while riding in the back of a spiffy Rolls Royce Phantom VI. <br>Photo: Getty Images
English designer Sarah Burton, creative director of Alexander McQueen, designed the show-stopping bridal gown that Kate chose for her royal nuptials. <br>Photo: Getty Images
Kate’s sister and maid of honor, Pippa, held the nine-foot train as the bride-to-be walked into the Abbey. It was Pippa’s grand debut as the world’s most famous sister, with her shapely figure garnering plenty of fans. <br>Photo: Getty Images
Kate’s proud father, Michael Middleton, walked her up the aisle inside Westminster Abbey. <br>Photo: Getty Images
The blushing bride beamed at the two most important men in her life. <br>Photo: Getty Images
The couple exchanged vows, promising to love one another for better or for worse, for richer or poorer, in sickness and in health, for as long as they both shall live. <br>Photo: Getty Images
Prince William presented his bride with a ring. <br>Photo: Getty Images
Just married! William, Kate, Pippa and Harry passed the royal family as they left the altar. <br>Photo: Getty Images
The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge stepped out for the first time as husband and wife. <br> Photo: Getty Images
The Queen, surrounded by members of the royal family, following the marriage of her grandson and granddaughter-in-law. <br>Photo: Getty Images
The newlyweds took a quick trip in the 1902 State Landau carriage along the Processional Route to Buckingham Palace while waving at the cheering crowds. <br>Photo: Getty Images
Like a true prince, William lovingly helped his new bride out of the carriage. <br>Photo: Getty Images
The wedding party headed over to Buckingham Palace to continue the celebrations. <br>Photo: Getty Images
The happy couple and their jubilant families took their places on the balcony of Buckingham Palace. <br>Photo: Getty Images
Following a tradition started by William's parents, the royal couple delighted fans by kissing on the balcony. <br>Photo: Getty Images
Putting their own spin on the tradition, the pair kissed again to cheers from the crowd. <br>Photo: Getty Images
Kate tried to cheer up an unimpressed flowergirl, five-year-old Grace Van Cutsem, who wasn’t used to so much noise. The little girl became one of the most famous figures from the wedding, earning her own meme. <br>Photo: Getty Images
With one final look back at their adoring public, the Duke and Duchess left the balcony. <br>Photo: Getty Images
Pippa left by carriage to head to Buckingham Palace with the flower girls after the wedding. <br> Photo: Getty Images
Kate greeted guests at a reception after the wedding. <br>Photo: Getty Images
And they're off! The modern pair chose to drive their own getaway car on the road to their new life together. <br>Photo: Getty Images
William at the wheel and his new wife by his side. <br> Photo: Getty Images
William and Kate with their pageboys and flower girls (clockwise from bottom right) Margarita Armstrong-Jones, Eliza Lopes, Grace van Cutsem, Louise Windsor, Tom Pettifer, William Lowther-Pinkerton. The photos was taken in the throne room at Buckingham Palace. <br> Photo: AFP PHOTO/HUGO BURNAND/CLARENCE HOUSE
The newlyweds and their wedding party pose for the official portait. Front row, left to right: Grace van Cutsem, Eliza Lopes, Prince Philip Duke of Edinburgh, Queen Elizabeth II, Margarita Armstrong-Jones, Louise Windsor, William Lowther-Pinkerton. Back row, left to right: Tom Pettifer, Camilla Duchess of Cornwall, Prince Charles, Prince Harry, Michael Middleton, Carole Middleton, James Middleton and Pippa Middleton. <br> Photo: AFP PHOTO/HUGO BURNAND/CLARENCE HOUSE
