​Prince Charles shares personal photo of Prince George

Prince Charles never hides his adoration for his cute grandson Prince George and he certainly didn’t when he invited an interviewer into his Clarence House home. The British royal, 66, let a camera crew film his house and see a tender family snapshot of him and his grandson at George’s christening.

Prince Charles was conducting his first ever Google+ Hangout with television host Alex Jones, allowing young people to ask him questions.

Alex was enthralled by the photo of a beaming Prince Charles holding a content George wearing a replica of Queen Victoria’s lace christening gown.

The christening was a private family occasion and was held at the Chapel Royal in St. James's Palace, with just 24 guests present. The sweet photo was taken afterwards at a lunch thrown by Prince Charles and the Duchess of Cornwall at Clarence House.

The broadcast also showed other pictures from Charles’ mantle, which included one from Prince William’s wedding to Duchess Kate.

Charles has always been very open about his fondness for children and at his 65th birthday celebrations last year, he told guests he really enjoyed being a grandfather and how he “wished he had grandchildren earlier.”

Charles' charity work often focuses on children and this interview encouraged youth to do voluntary work. He said his grandson is "what this is all about" and that the royal baby motivates him to create a sustainable future.