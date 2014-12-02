​Oops! Prince William mistaken for grandfather Prince Philip

They are related but it’s really hard to confuse Prince William with his 93-year-old grandfather, Prince Philip. But that is just what happened on Friday, when the 32-year-old prince was accidentally introduced as the Duke of Edinburgh at the Royal United Services Institute.

Luckily, Prince William and his grandfather share a jovial sense of humor and younger royal roared with laughter when Master Of Ceremonies Richard Birtchnell mistakenly announced him as a man 61 years his senior.

The mix up occurred at an event to present Bill Gates’ wife Melinda with the Chatham House Prize, in recognition of her work to end poverty and empower women.

William praised Melinda for her "vision, commitment and unstinting generosity" and presented her with the prize — a crystal award and a scroll signed by the Queen.

William added, "civil society, whether in the form of business, academic institutions, NGOs (non-governmental organizations) or philanthropic organizations, play a critical role in shaping international relations and in working for a fairer, more peaceful and healthier world. No one could provide us with a better example of the impact such organizations can have, when led with vision, commitment and unstinting generosity, than this year's Chatham House Prize winner, Melinda Gates."

William went on to compliment Melinda for her ability to transform "the lives of women, the poor, the sick and the disadvantaged in Africa and elsewhere.”