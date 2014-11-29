Prince Harry asks Tyrese Gibson for a selfie

Here is proof that everyone gets starstruck — even royals. While on a night out in Abu Dhabi last week, Prince Harry stumbled upon Fast and Furious star Tyrese Gibson and asked him for a selfie!

Harry asked the actor for a quick photo on his mobile phone

Harry was in the capital of the United Arab Emirates for the Grand Prix and to successfully lead his team to victory in a polo match for his charity Sentebale on Thursday.

Afterwards, Harry celebrated his win with the American rapper and actor who later shared the selfie on Instagram and captioned the photo: "Prince Harry.... #AbuDhabiNights Oh what a night!!!!!! He asked me for a selfie with me on HIS PHONE!!!!!!"

Harry has had quite the star-studded week as he was also photographed hanging out with his old friend Geri Halliwell during his visit to the country.

Harry was photographed laughing with the former Spice Girl

Harry seems to have been enjoying his mini-tour of the Middle East, where he has visited Oman and Abu Dhabi. He arrived in Oman despite his host falling ill and being unable to attend. The nation’s ruler, Sultan Qaboos bin Said Al Said, had extended a personal invitation to the Prince to visit the gulf state but ultimately could not personally host the royal.

But Harry was still keen to make the trip — which is intended to strengthen ties between the two royal families and their countries.

While he was in Oman, he was presented with a sword and shield by locals, met with traditional dancers at the national monument, and visited the Sultan Qaboos Grand Mosque.



Harry seems to have had a lot of fun on his trip to the Middle East