The Queen and Prince William attend the christening for Zara Phillips’ baby

Zara Phillips and Mike Tindall christened their baby daughter Mia on Sunday afternoon

Just like any other family, the royals turned out for the joyous occasion of a family christening on Sunday. The Queen’s granddaughter, Zara Phillips, 33, and her husband Mike Tindall, 36, celebrated the christening of their 10-month-old baby daughter Mia in rural Gloustershire and were joined by a handful of close family.

The Queen, the Duke of Edinburgh, Princess Anne and Prince William all attended the celebration of Mia (who is 16th in line to the throne) at St. Nicholas Church in the village of Cherington.

One royal family member who wasn’t in attendance was Kate Middleton who is pregnant with the royal couple's second child, and is believed to have been settling into their new country home in Norfolk.

The Queen was greeted at the door of the church in Gloustershire

A video surfaced on the ITV website that showed the Queen being greeted at the gate of the church by a man who appears to be a preacher.

The video was filmed by ITV’s West of England correspondent Rupert Evelyn, who happened to have been out with his family. He said on Twitter: “Been for a walk. Saw the Queen, Duke of Edinburgh, Prince William, Princess Anne, Zara and Mike.”

MiaTindall was christened in Gloucestershire on Sunday afternoon

Medal-winning equestrian champion mom Zara and her former rugby player husband hosted a Sunday lunch before the group made their way to the church, where well-wishers gathered to greet them upon their arrival.