Prince William and Kate Middleton's crazy busy New York itinerary

What can you do in New York in three days? According to Kensington Palace — a lot!

Prince William andKate Middleton will arrive in the Big Apple on December 7, and like most tourists, they have a jam-packed schedule, seeing William traveling to Washington, D.C. for a day while Kate stays in New York.



The royals are headed to the city that never sleeps

Sunday, December 7

The beloved couple arrive in New York from London. After freshening up, they will spend the evening attending a private engagement with the American Friends of The Royal Foundation, which helps the royal family promote their philanthropic activities.

William will attend a working lunch at the World Bank in Washington, D.C.

Monday, December 8

The pair go their separate ways for the day, but they each will have quite a few activities to tend to.

William will travel to Washington, D.C. where he will attend an anti-corruption conference at the World Bank to discuss a zero-tolerance policy for the transportation across borders of illegal wildlife.

No rest for the royals! He will be at a working lunch at the World Bank to discuss a number of programs that fight the illegal trade in ivory. In the afternoon, he will travel back to New York where he will attend a reception, hosted by The Royal Foundation, that will recognize the work done by The Tusk Trust and United for Wildlife.

Kate is set to meet Chirlane McCray, wife of New York mayor Bill de Blasio

Meanwhile, Duchess Kate will be accompanied by Chirlane McCray, the first lady of New York City, to visit a local child development center. They will learn about how this organization fosters the healthy development of children and families by providing high-quality mental health and educational services.

Thereafter, Kate will attend a lunch hosted by the British Consul General in New York, and she will recognize the achievements of successful members of the British community in New York.



Beyonce and Jay-Z are often spotted at Nets basketball games

Reunited and it feels so good: The royal pair will attend an NBA basketball game in Brooklyn to help launch a new collaboration between The Royal Foundation, United for Wildlife and the NBA. Beyonce and Jay-Z are big Nets fans so a maybe they'll meet courtside?

Tuesday, December 9

The couple will visit a youth organization and an inner city youth development foundation, to learn about how they work together to promote positive youth development and social learning. Kate is a huge supporter of the arts so it’s been speculated that it will likely touch on how art is involved.

Straight after this, the pair will attend an event celebrating British talent in the creative industries of New York. The gathering is in association with the UK Government's GREAT campaign that aims to promote the UK internationally as a great place to visit, study and do business.

Then quiet time for pregnant Kate while William goes to a "technology themed event, hosted by a New York-headquartered technology company". No more details as yet, but it will be celebrating US and UK entrepreneurs.

The Metropolitan Museum of Art will host the St. Andrews gala

The couple’s final event will be their most glamorous. They will attend the University of St. Andrews 600th Anniversary Dinner at the Metropolitan Museum of Art and all eyes will be on Kate’s outfit as they celebrate their alma mater.