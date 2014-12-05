An insider's guide to William and Kate’s New York City trip

William and Kate are in the Big Apple from Sunday December 7 until Tuesday the 9

The countdown is on! Kate Middleton and Prince William are coming to New York City on Sunday and they will have a host of official engagements including charity functions, sports games and some glamorous dinners. But the pair will have some downtime on their trip to the Big Apple, so what should they do? HELLO! Investigates:

A Broadway hit!

Some of the best theatre in the world is in New York and two shows are perfect for the royal couple. William and Kate would adore the Tony Award-winning best musical A Gentleman’s Guide To Love & Murder as it’s an upper class English music hall comedy that will keep them stitches. They should also consider going to the McKittrick Hotel in Chelsea and catching Sleep No More, the immersive theatrical experience loosely based on Macbeth where everyone wears a mask — perfect so they won't be recognized.

A rejuvenating facial

If Kate’s feeling a little jetlagged and needs a quick revitalizing facial, she should head to where all the chic British ex-pats go for their skincare, New York’s top dermatologist David Colbert. Kate was reportedly already introduced to his products via actress Sienna Miller, but she can now experience his wonder work in person at his Fifth Avenue clinic NY Dermatology Group and receive his Triad facial which also counts Robin Wright Penn as a fan.

Cocktails and a view

William is known to enjoy the odd cocktail so the Top Of The Strand bar is perfect for him. As Kate is expecting, she can enjoy the jaw-dropping view of New York's iconic Empire State Building from the rooftop bar (and the amazing food from the restaurant) as William takes a breather from all his official engagements to sip on one of the bar’s specialty cocktails.

A pedicab around the Park

Kate and William both love to cycle but Kate's pregnant so no Citi Biking for her. They should instead enjoy one of New York's signature pedicab tours around Central Park to marvel at the beautiful scenery and visit Strawberry Fields, the landscaped section of the park that is dedicated to the memory of their countryman, former Beatle John Lennon.

The best art in the world

Kate graduated from the University of St. Andrews with a degree in history of art. What better place to enjoy her passion than New York’s Metropolitan Museum of Art, one of the world's largest and finest art museums that has a collection of more than two million works of art.

Kid clothes fit for a prince

Kate loves kid’s clothes and once worked in London as a part-time buyer for the clothing company Jigsaw Junior. While in New York, she should make sure to pop into America’s no. 1 place for chic kids: Crew Cuts, J. Crew’s stylish kids line, and pick up Prince George some new threads. We’re sure J .Crew’s creative director Jenna Lyons would give her a guided tour and some styling tips.

Comfort food from home

Kate’s favorite food is sticky toffee pudding and all New York’s culinary experts point to Jones Wood Foundry on the Upper Eastside as having the best in the city. So Kate should go and indulge her cravings while William can enjoy his favorite Shepherd's Pie. Mmmm.