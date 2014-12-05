Monaco's Charlotte Casiraghi shows off her royal riding skills

Charlotte Casiraghi showed she’s not just an accomplished rider but also a stylish one at the Gucci Paris Masters on Thursday. The Monegasque royal was competing at the Parc des Expositions in Villepinte, and looked stunning in pristine white jodhpurs, a green blazer and black riding boots.

Charlotte and Gucci were brought together by their shared passion for horse-riding

And it’s no wonder she looked good. Charlotte, 28, is the official equestrian "ambassador" of Gucci and the fashion house’s creative director Frida Giannini designs all her clothes for competitions.

Charlotte is a big supporter of the Italian fashion brand and last month turned out for them at the LACMA: Art and Film Gala in Los Angeles.

Monaco's fashionista is fifth-in-line to the Monaco throne

Charlotte, Princess Caroline’s eldest daughter, wasn't the only famous face riding in the show — Sofia Abramovich, who is the daughter of Russian billionaire Roman Abramovich, joined French journalist Julien Courbet, actor Guillaume Canet and Aristotle Onassis' granddaughter Athina Onassis.

But the fashion darling is likely to focus less on horses over the next few weeks as it's her second Christmas with her son Raphaël. The baby, whose father is French comedian Gad Elmaleh, was only eight days old on Christmas Day last year.