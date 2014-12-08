Prince William and Kate Middleton have arrived in New York City!



The royals have (finally) landed!

Prince William and Kate Middleton touched down in New York City late Sunday afternoon, jetting in on a first class British Airways flight from London to New York’s JFK airport.



Duchess Kate is now five months pregnant

Hopefully they packed their winter woolies as they arrived to chilly 35 degree weather. Kate seems prepared: she was spotted wearing a bespoke maroon coat by Seraphine, a British maternity line that has just opened its first US outpost in Soho, paired with diamond earrings and black suede booties. The stylish royal, who is 5 months pregnant with the couple's second child, wore Seraphine several times during her first pregnancy and even after the birth of Prince George.



New York City has eagerly anticipated the royals, photographed outside the Carlyle Hotel

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge headed to their home for their three-day stay — the swanky Carlyle Hotel on New York’s posh Upper East Side, where they posed for an excited public of 200 people who were waiting hours for a glimpse. Some fans had even driven over 2,000 miles away from Idaho to help greet the couple.

Stacy Kirn and her friend Valerie Carpenter left Philadelphia at 5 a.m. just to catch sight of Kate. "She's so classy like a true princess," Kirn told HELLO! royal correspondent Judy Wade.



William and Kate left Prince George at home in the UK with his nanny

The luxury residence honored their high-profile guests, who have never visited New York City together before, by replacing one of their American flags with a flying Union Jack.

The Duke & Duchess of Cambridge arrive in New York shortly for their 2 day visit #RoyalVisitUSA@UKinNewYorkpic.twitter.com/MI86QGwBQG — Clarence House (@ClarenceHouse) December 7, 2014

The pair boasted an entourage of 7, plus 6 royal protection officers. Accompanying the couple are their two private secretaries, a personal assistant, two press officers, an advisor (Sir David Manning, a former British ambassador to the US), and Kate's hairdresser, Amanda Cook Tucker, who Kate calls Mandy.

As expected, the royal couple left little Prince George, 16 months, at home with his nanny while they proceed with their jam-packed schedule in America.

After freshening up, they spent the evening attending a private engagement with the American Friends of The Royal Foundation, which helps the royal family promote their philanthropic activities.

And then on Monday, the pair go their separate ways for the day, with William traveling to Washington, D.C. where he will meet with President Barack Obama at the White House and attend an anti-corruption conference at the World Bank to discuss a zero-tolerance policy for the transportation across borders of illegal wildlife.

Meanwhile, Duchess Kate will be accompanied by Chirlane McCray, the first lady of New York City, to visit a child development center in Harlem.

Their evening entertainment for the trip includes attending an NBA basketball game in Brooklyn Monday night to help launch a new collaboration between The Royal Foundation, United for Wildlife and the NBA. And then the following night they will attend the University of St. Andrews 600th Anniversary Dinner at the Metropolitan Museum of Art.

Kate and William will spend their last night in New York at the Met

Meanwhile, New Yorkers have eagerly awaited the royals' arrival. City landmarks such as the Empire State Building are lit up, fans are anticipating run-ins, and fashionistas are curious which item the Duchess will help sell out next.

We welcome Their #Royal Highnesses The Duke & Duchess of Cambridge by sparkling in red, white & blue. #RoyalVisitUSApic.twitter.com/o0tr84eKAI — Empire State Bldg (@EmpireStateBldg) December 7, 2014

Emily Smith, the glamorous ex-pat Brit who runs Page Six, the New York Post’s gossip column, confirms that the town is buzzing about the special arrivals.

“Everyone is talking about the royals, they want to drink up every detail possible, what they eat, where they go, what Kate’s wearing, the appetite for royal news in New York is insatiable."