Princess Estelle, 2, stars in new Swedish royal postcards

The royal family of Sweden released a series new postcards on Friday, and it is no surprise that the cutest subject in them is 2-year-old Princess Estelle.

In one photo the future queen, who turns 3 in February, posed solo in a light blue ensemble and bow holding some royal blue flowers.

Princess Estelle smiles big for her solo shot

In another shot, the tot is dressed in a light pink sweater and matching bow while snuggling up with her parents, Crown Princess Victoria, 37, and Prince Daniel, 41. Estelle kept one thing constant — that beaming smile.

Princess Estelle is second-in-line to the Swedish throne after her mother

The Swedish royal family shared the shots on their Facebook page Friday, where they have gotten more than 16,000 likes so far.

Other postcards released show three more formal portraits of King Carl XVI Gustaf and Queen Silvia together and solo. The queen opted to wear light pink similar to her granddaughter.

King Carl XVI Gustaf and Queen Silvia have been married for 38 years

If you are planning a trip to Stockholm any time in the near future, the royal postcards are available for purchase at the Royal Palace.