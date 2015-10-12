Prince George, Kate Middleton and more royals playing sports

When they're not attending fancy galas or welcoming foreign heads of state, members of the British royal family like to cut loose and enjoy a game of tennis (and polo and volleyball). Kate Middleton has a not-so-hidden talent when it comes to spiking a volleyball in wedges and Prince William likes a round of tennis here and there when he's dressed in his finest suit. We even found some photos of Duchess Camilla impressing students with her ping-pong skills. Click through the gallery for some great photos of the royals at play! <br> Duchess Kate played the South African game Three Tins at the Commonwealth Games in July 2014. <br> Photo: Getty Images
Kate's a royal soccer mom! She helped son Prince George get his footing in June 2015 during a charity polo match at Cirencester Park Polo Club. <br> Photo: Getty Images
Princess Beatrice got into the spirit as she ran the Virgin London Marathon in 2010 as part of a 34-person caterpillar. <br> Photo: Getty Images
High heeled boots didn't stop Kate, who played field hockey when she was in school, from showing off her moves at St Andrew's School in Berkshire, England in November 2012. <br> Photo: Getty Images
A two-piece suit won't stand between Prince William and a friendly tennis match during an official visit to the Coventry War Memorial Park in July 2014 in Coventry, England. <br> Photo: Getty Images
Prince Harry kept his eyes on the ball during a football game with NFL representative Dan Marino and Walking with the Wounded's Walk of Britain team in England in September 2015. <br> Photo: Getty Images
Kate proved herself a skilled table tennis player during a visit to Bacon's College in 2012. <br> Photo: Getty Images
Princes Harry and William enjoyed a casual pickup game of basketball during a visit to Bacon's College in 2012. <br> Photo: Getty Images
Prince Charles impressed a crowd at the Melbourne Cricket Ground in Australia by showing off his cricket skills in November 2012. <br> Photo: Getty Images
Duchess Camilla boasts some impressive table tennis skills! She showed them off in 2005 at the Atworth Youth Club. Photo: Getty Images
Kate showed off her sporty side at one of her first events after the birth of Prince George, playing volleyball at a SportsAid Athlete Workshop on October 18, 2013. <br> Photo: Getty Images
