Prince William chats babies with President Obama, makes wildlife speech

Prince William made the 230 mile journey to Washington D.C. on Monday for a busy morning of activities.

First up — meeting President Obama at the White House. The Duke of Cambridge arrived by 10 a.m. and before chatting with the president, he was given a tour of the historic building by Vice President Joe Biden and his wife Dr. Jill Biden. In the Oval Office, William caught up with President Obama and the topic of conversation – babies!

President Obama welcomed Prince William into the Oval Office

While William didn't reveal the gender of Prince George's sibling, he couldn't contain his excitement for adding to his family sharing that next year will "be interesting." He even joked that he was so excited when his first child was born he "forgot" to ask whether he was a boy or girl. "I remember when George was born, I forgot to work out whether it was a boy or a girl," he explained. "The excitement of the event and everything else was just chaos. You are suddenly...well actually it's a boy."

Watch Prince William's chat with President Obama about the "chaos" surrounding the birth of Prince George http://t.co/wV443giy8c — Sky News (@SkyNews) December 8, 2014

After the short visit at 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue, William was a bit late to the World Bank for the International Corruption Hunters Alliance conference.

Prince William was greeted by World Bank President Jim Yong Kim

There, the Duke made a 15 minute speech about the illegal wildlife trade, a cause he and his father Prince Charles are passionate about.

William addressed the crowd for close to 15 minutes

"I was inspired by my grandfather and father who have championed international conservation for over 50 years," he explained to the crowd. "They helped bring about a revolution in attitudes toward our natural environments. From them, I learned that our relation to nature and wildlife goes to the heart of our identity of human beings. From our sheer survival to our appreciation of beauty and our connection to all living things."

William spoke passionately to the attendees at the World Bank

William pointed out that the loss of species is increasing at a rapid pace. In South Africa, for example, the number of rhinos killed by poachers in 2007 was 13 and in 2012, it was more than 600. He announced the formation of an international task force, led by William Hague, the former British Foreign Secretary, to help combat the illegal wildlife trade.

"I am determined not to let the world's children grow up on a planet where our most iconic and endangered species have been wiped out," he said.

After his speech, William attended a luncheon in D.C.

Once back in the Big Apple, he will re-join his wife Kate Middletonwho spent her morning with the first lady of New York City Chirlane McCray. Together, they will meet with others, including Hillary Clinton and daughter Chelsea Clinton at the British Consul General’s residence. At the New York reception, co-hosted by the Royal Foundation and the Clinton Foundation, they will recognize organizations whose work aids in their wildlife fight, especially in elephant protection.

Thus far, William and Kate’s visit has New Yorkers buzzing with excitement. Crowds gathered in front of the Carlyle Hotel hoping to catch a glimpse of the statuesque duo.

Crowds gathered at the Carlyle Hotel for the royals arrival

The Empire State Building even had its colors changed to red, white and blue to welcome the royals.

Their visit may be only 48 hours, but it is certainly action-packed.