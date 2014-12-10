Monaco's Pierre Casiraghi set to wed Beatrice Borromeo in 2015

A date is reportedly set for Monaco's Pierre Casiraghi and fiancée Beatrice Borromeo. An insider confirms to HELLO!'s sister publication HOLA! that the couple will wed on April 20, 2015. The news comes after weeks of speculation that Pierre popped the question with a pink diamond ring.

Pierre and Beatrice met at the University in Milan

Though there is no official announcement just yet, royal experts suggest that one will be made by the Monaco Royal Palace soon — most likely after the celebration of the birth of Prince Albert and Princess Charlene's twins.

Pierre Rainier Stefano Casiraghi, 27, is the younger son of Monaco's Princess Caroline and her second husband, Stefano Casiraghi. He is now sixth in the line of succession to the Monegasque throne.

Beatrice, 29, has spoken openly about wanting to start a family with Pierre, “I’d love if Pierre became the father of my children,” she told Vanity Fair Italy. “He would be so good, and I think together we could create a very stable family. But we haven’t reached that point yet.”

The good looking couple will look stunning on their big day

Pierre and Beatrice’s love story started while they were both studying at the University of Luigi Bocconi in Milan and have since been inseparable. The journalist and TV presenter has accompanied Pierre to many royal outings including the Monaco Rosa Ball and Prince Felix of Luxembourg’s wedding to Claire Lademacher.

Beatrice has become a staple at royal functions

News of this royal engagement comes at a very exciting time for the Grimaldi family as other family members have the baby bug. In addition to Albert and Charlene’s new arrivals, Andrea Casiraghi and Tatiana Santo Domingo will welcome their second child next year.

Hopefully, Pierre and Beatrice will be soon to follow.