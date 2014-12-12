Monaco celebrates the birth of Princess Charlene and Prince Albert's twins

Proud father Prince Albert recorded a video message in French for his "dear countrymen and inhabitants of the principality" to confirm the birth of Gabriella Thérèse Marie and Jacques Honoré Rainier on December 10.

Twins Gabriella Thérèse Marie and Jacques Honoré Rainier were born on Wednesday afternoon

Albert complimented his "beloved wife" and went on to say: "Thank you to all those in Monaco and around the world who have expressed their attachment to the princess, myself and my family. We thank God for this great happiness."

There has been an outpouring of well wishes from Monaco citizens and royal fans who have been leaving flowers and signing a guestbook online in honor of the birth. Other celebrations included the ringing of the church bells and having 21 cannon shots fired for each child.

Proclamation of the twins' birth placed outside the palace

The royal couple have asked that instead of sending gifts, supporters make donations to their favorite charities.

The nation and royal family fans are excited for the first glimpse of the twins but will have to wait. They will make their official debut on Wednesday, January 7, when they will be presented to the people of Monaco on a celebratory day, in the spirit of the principality's National Day.

Monaco's inheritance law favors males, so Jacques is his father's heir and will be known as His Serene Highness The Hereditary Prince of Monaco, Marquis of Baux.

The country celebrates the great news with the front page story of the birth of the royal twins Prince Jacques and Princess Gabriella

Jacques is named after Jacques I, who came from an ancient Norman family and reigned in the 18th century and Honorés is a traditional royal Monaco name. Rainier is, of course, to honor Albert's father, who died almost ten years ago on 6 April, 2005.

Gabriella takes the title of Her Serene Highness The Countess of Carladès, and her name is believed to be a personal choice of Princess Charlene’s.