​Prince Charles and Camilla's holiday card pays tribute to Prince Harry

Prince Charles and his wife, Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall have chosen a poignant and telling image on their personal holiday card this year. The royal couple picked a shot of themselves attending the opening ceremony of Harry’s groundbreaking Invictus Games — the sporting event he founded for wounded servicemen and women.

The card shows Charles and Camilla beaming and clapping

The image features Charles and Camilla smiling happily whilst applauding the inspirational action of the activities on the field. Inside the card reads the festive greeting "Wishing you a very Happy Christmas and New Year".

Eagle-eyed royal fans have spotted other intriguing details in the photo: Prince Charles isn’t the only prince in the image, as seated behind Camilla is none other than Crown Prince Frederik of Denmark.

The Prince enjoyed the opening ceremony with his wife and his sons

And those with even keener eyesight will notice Camilla and Charles are making visible tributes to the armed forces.

Camilla is wearing a brooch given to her by the 4 th Battalion of the Rifles on the lapel of her Bruce Oldfield coat, while Charles is wearing an Armed Forces Veterans Badge and a pin for the mental health charity Combat Stress.

Charles, 66, and Camilla, 67, attended the opening ceremony of Harry’s Invictus games on September 10 at London’s Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park with Prince William. However Kate Middletondidn’t make it as she was still suffering from severe morning sickness.

In September, Princes Charles, Harry and William watched the games together

It wasn’t just a one-day show of support, as Charles returned on September 11 to enjoy the athletics and meet the medal winners. It’s no wonder Charles is proud of Harry’s work establishing the games — they were a huge success and he hopes to bring them back in 2016.