The week's best royal style: Kate Middleton, Countess of Wessex and more

Kate Middleton was the epitome of maternity chic, sporting a variety of colors — from a striking midnight blue gown to a pink fuschia coat — during her whirlwind New York City visit last week.

Elsewhere in the world, Princess Madeleine and Victoria of Sweden dazzled as they headed to the Royal Palace in Stockholm for the King's Dinner for the Nobel Laureates. Princess Madeleine looked chic in a pale lilac embellished dress, while Princess Victoria chose an eye-catching red strapless gown for the evening.

