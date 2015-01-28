​Princess Madeleine of Sweden is pregnant with her second child

What a great holiday gift — Sweden's Princess Madeleine is expecting her second child. The Swedish royal, who is fourth in line to the throne, announced the news on the royal family’s Facebook page on Friday, saying the baby is due in the summer of 2015.

Princess Madeleine and Chris O'Neill married in June 2013

"We are very happy and look forward to welcoming a new member to our family," Princess Madeleine and her U.S.-British banker husband, Christopher O'Neill, said in a statement.

The exciting announcement comes just nine months after the birth of their beautiful daughter Princess Leonore.

The couple lives in New York, where Chris, a financier, runs his own business and his wife works for the World Childhood Foundation, founded by her mother, Queen Silvia.

Madeleine, 32, and Chris have established themselves as one of the most popular royal couples since marrying in June 2013.

After their fairytale wedding, the pair jetted off for an idyllic honeymoon in the Seychelles and then told the word how wonderful the whole experience was.

In a joint interview soon thereafter, Madeleine said: "The sweetest feeling now that we are married is that we really are a team. It really brings a special… ", and then her other half sweetly concluded by saying, “bond.”

The new baby will be a brother or sister for Princess Leonore

Virtually a year after the fairytale wedding, Leonore was christened in front of 160 guests the Royal Chapel at Drottningholm Palace in Stockholm. She wore the same cream gown that her cousin Estelle, the future queen, had on for her christening.

It certainly is a time to celebrate for the royal family, as Madeleine's brother Prince Carl Philip is to wed his model love Sofia Hellqvist in a summer ceremony on 13 June next year.