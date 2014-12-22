Sweden's Princess Madeleine steps out after announcing pregnancy

She's out and about — and looking glamorous.

Princess Madeleine of Sweden, 32, made her first appearance since she announced her second pregnancy with her British-American banker husband, Christopher O'Neill. The Princess took part in a royal family outing at the Swedish Academy formal gathering on Saturday evening.

The Princess posed with husband Chris O'Neill

The stunning Princess certainly didn't hold back on attire: she wore an elegant, emerald green gown paired with a black fur jacket and accessorized with chic pearl drop earrings.

Crown Princess Victoria looked regal with Prince Daniel

The expecting royals attended the event with Madeleine's mother and father, King Carl XVI Gustaf and Queen Silvia and her siblings Crown Princess Victoria and Prince Carl Philip.

Victoria, 37, and Carl Philip, 35, were joined by their respective partners Prince Daniel, 41, and Sofia Hellqvist, 30.





Prince Carl Philip and his wife-to-be Sofia Hellqvist

Princess Madeleine, who is fourth in line to the throne, is around three months pregnant and reportedly due around the time of Sofia and Carl Phillip's upcoming wedding.

"We are very happy and look forward to welcoming a new member to our family," Madeleine and Chris said in a statement released on Dec. 19. Their first daughter Princess Leonor was born on Feb. 20, 2014.

The couple lives in New York, where Chris is a financier with his own business. Madeleine works for the World Childhood Foundation that was founded by her mother, Queen Silvia.