Monaco's Prince Albert and Princess Charlene release sweet photos of newborn twins

As promised, Prince Albert, 56, and Princess Charlene, 36, presented their newborn twins to the world just two weeks after being born. Looking adoringly at Princess Gabriella Thérèse Marie and Prince Jacques Honoré Rainier, the couple have fallen into the role of parents perfectly.

The new Monaco royals were born on December 10 in the evening

In the new images that were released on Facebook, the twins are seen wearing gender specific clothing with Gabriella in pink and Jacques in baby blue. These two bundles of joy are the first heirs since the birth of their father.

Motherhood suits Princess Charlene, who has only been home for a few days

And Prince Albert couldn't be happier. "I was present in the operating room and assisted at their birth," the Monaco royal explained to French weekly Paris Match. "I helped my wife as I could — that's to say, by my presence. It was wonderful. I don't have the words to describe how it felt then or the deep joy I feel now."

Princess Charlene was hoping she and her babies would spend the holidays at home and she got her wish. She told Paris Match in an earlier issue, “It depends on the kids… you see, they are the ‘boss’ now.” She continued, “They are growing every day, gaining weight.”

Albert and Charlene couldn't be happier

Continuing, Prince Albert said, "Having children — and twins at that — is an extraordinary experience. It's unique."

The mini royals will be presented publicly on January 7, close to a month after their birth on December 10.