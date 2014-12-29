Sweden's Princess Madeleine intends to leave New York City

It seems the time has come for Princess Madeleine to say adjö to the Big Apple. The Swedish royal, 32, and her husband Christopher O’Neill, 40, have lived in New York City for a few years but are ready to make the move across the Atlantic.

Princess Madeleine has called New York home since 2010



With the couple recently announcing that they are expecting their second child, Madeleine told Sweden’s Sveriges Television network that they will be moving to Europe “in the near future.” The Princess added, “That’s where we have our families.”

Madeleine has certainly made many fond memories in Manhattan since arriving in 2010 after ending her engagement to attorney Jonas Bergström. She met British-American banker Chris and the two married in Stockholm in June 2013. In February, Princess Leonore was born at a New York City hospital.

Madeleine and Christopher met through mutual friends



Since living in the city, Madeleine has worked for the World Childhood Foundation with Chris continuing his career in finance. She said in an interview after their wedding, “It is important for me to represent Sweden, and I am also proud to make it in the United States.”

Princess Leonore was christened in Stockholm in June 2014



She has certainly made an impact in the United States and wherever they end up, they will be greeted with open arms.