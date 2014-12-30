Prince Harry attends the World Darts Championships

A longtime supporter of athletics, Prince Harry attended only the most competitive (and perhaps dangerous) sporting events on Monday — the William Hill PDC World Darts Championship.

Prince Harry was seen laughing and clowning around with close friends



The charming royal, 30, who is generally spotted more at rugby or polo matches, was seen laughing with pals at the London event, which had Stephen Bunting beat James Wade 4-1.

Harry was casually dressed in a t-shirt and cardigan, but as expected, his presence did not go unnoticed. Champion Stephen, otherwise known as "The Bullet," later joked: "I didn't know Harry was here. I'm going to have a pint with him now! But it is great that darts is getting this type of coverage."

The royal's appearance went down well with one of the evening's champions



Even royals deserve a night off from all that glamour.