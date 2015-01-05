The Queen to make first state visit to Germany in 10 years

Queen Elizabeth and her husband, Prince Philip, will make their first state visit to Germany in a decade this summer. A statement from Buckingham Palace on Monday read: "Her Majesty and His Royal Highness are visiting at the invitation of the President of the Federal Republic of Germany, Joachim Gauck."

The Queen stands next to German President Kohler in 2004

President Gauck, a human-rights campaigner, assumed office in March 2012 and was a guest at Buckingham Palace that November after being invited to lunch by the Queen.

The Queen and Prince Philip intend to stay in Germany for three nights, from June 24-26. The British monarch has visited the European country seven times, with her last visit in 2004 with then-president Horst Kohler.

The 88-year-old Queen has showed no signs of slowing down, despite confirmation earlier in 2014 that she would begin to hand over more responsibilities to Princes Charles, William and Harry.

She welcomed the Irish president in an historic visit in April 2014, before paying her respects in Normandy for the anniversary of the D-Day Landings in June.

The Queen's tweet gained almost 6,000 retweets in the first hour

In October 2014, the Queen also sent her first tweet, from her office's personal Twitter account, British Monarchy.

"It is a pleasure to open the Information Age exhibition today at the @ScienceMuseum and I hope people will enjoy visiting," wrote the Queen, before affectionately signing off, "Elizabeth R."