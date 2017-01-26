Queen Letizia's chic pants style: Her best looks

Queen Letizia of Spain wore her trusty black trousers, which she paired with a white pussy bow blouse and color block jacket, to the Agroexpo Agriculture International Fair in Don Benito, Spain. Photo: Carlos Alvarez/Getty Images
Queen Letizia donned contemporary dark blue trousers that featured side contrast stripes by BOSS, which she paired with a relaxed Mango blouse to attend audiences at Zarzuela Palace in October 2016. Photo: Miguel Navalpotro Dana Press Photos/PA Images
The lady in red - pants! The Spanish monarch opted for a pair of vibrant Uterque button culottes and matching shoes paired with a white BOSS blouse to attend Red Cross fundraising day in October 2016. Photo: DyD Fotografos/Geisler-Fotopress DPA/PA Images
No white after Labor Day doesn't apply to Letizia! The stylish royal stepped out for the opening of 2016-2017 vocational training course at the Secondary School Plurilingüe San Rosendo in October 2016 wearing white Massimo Dutti cropped trousers and a beige Uterque ​herringbone swing coat. Photo: Miguel Navalpotro Dana Press Photos/PA Images
Leitizia swapped her pants for a jumpsuit! The monarch showed off her trim figuring donning a sleeveless crepe jumpsuit by BOSS to the 'El Economista' 10th Anniversary event held at Madrid's Hotel Villa Magna in June of 2016. Photo: Miguel Navalpotro Dana Press Photos/PA Images
The Queen of Spain looked rocker chic in May sporting black leather culottes by Uterque and a colorful striped jacket by the same brand to the opening of the 2016 International Seminar on Language and Journalism in San Millan de la Cogolla, Spain. Photo: Andrews Archie ABACA/PA Images
The Spanish royal was effortlessly stylish at the Commemoration of the World Day of Red Cross and Red Crescent wearing her signature black BOSS trousers and a checkered print top by Danish label Designers Remix in May 2016. Photo: Andrews Archie ABACA/PA Images
Letizia looked professional in a black, white and grey ensemble. The Queen wore grey trousers by BOSS paired with a black Zara cape to meet with the Spanish Committee of Representatives for People with Disabilities in April 2016. Photo: Andrews Archie ABACA/PA Images
Queen Letizia was the woman in black! The mom-of-two paired her Hugo Black black trousers with a sleeveless, peplum vest top by Felipe Varela for the El Barco de Vapor and Juvenil Gran Angular Awards held in April 2016 at Madrid's Royal Post Office. Photo: Borja B Hojas ABACA USA/PA Images
King Felipe's wife added a splay of color to her grey pants with a soft pink BOSS Hugo Boss cashmere cocoon coat. for an official meeting at Zarzuela Palace. Photo: Blanco Victor J ABACA USA/PA Images
Queen Letizia looked stunning in a sleeveless black Felipe Varela jumpsuit with Swarovski crystal detailing at the opening ceremony of the Princess of Asturias Awards in October 2015 . Photo: ¡Hola!
In El Salvador the Queen wore black pants with ballerina shoes, topping off the smart-casual combination with a gray jacket. Photo: ¡Hola!
Arriving in Honduras, the Queen's white pants and wedges look was given a sophisticated twist with a fitted sleeveless top. Photo: ¡Hola!
Black peep-toe heels added length to her black pants and printed top outfit in Honduras. Photo: ¡Hola!
In El Salvador, Letizia brightened up her white pants with a colorful blouse and green jacket in May 2015. Photo: ¡Hola!
In El Salvador the Queen wore a gray pant suit with matching flat shoes. Photo: ¡Hola!
Letizia headed to Hondurus in May 2015 where she adapted her pants style to her busy schedule - here combining slim fitting white pants with wedge sandals. Photos: ¡Hola!
On her way to a meeting in December 2014, Letizia stuck with the navy hue with her long BOSS coat and slacks. Photo: Getty Images
The stylish Queen wore a sheer sequin top by Felipe Varela with a pair of dressy trousers in November 2014. To keep the focus on the sparkles, she kept her hair simple with a pulled back braid. Photo: Getty Images
The former journalist knew how to add the perfect amount of color to this look in November 2014. For an evening at Zarzuela Palace, she paired red stilettos with black pants and a wool blend top from Danish label Designers Remix. Photo: Getty Images
School is back in session! Letizia was feeling blue as she and King Felipe VI re-opened the school year in September 2014. She mixed and matched a Mango aztec print blazer and BOSS navy trousers for the occasion. Photo: Getty Images
While on holiday in Mallorca in August 2014, Letizia showed how dressing down can still look chic in BOSS Orange aztec print pants. (She wore these earlier in the year too!) Photo: Getty Images
While visiting Morocco with her husband in July 2014, Queen Letizia kept cool in an all white Felipe Varela suit and peep toe pumps. Photo: Getty Images
Letizia showed she is a fan of monotone colors in this khaki colored suit. For the June 2014 visit to the Archaeological Museum, she paired it with a striped silk shirt and beige pumps. Photo: Getty Images
During a stroll on their 10th wedding anniversary in May 2014, Letizia complemented her husband's outfit with a beige trench coat and white bootcut pants. Photo: Getty Images
For Easter mass in 2014, Letizia styled her fitted navy and white blazer with ankle length navy pants and a white clutch. Photo: Gtres
Look familiar? Queen Letizia opted to dress up her BOSS Orange drawstring pants with a blazer and heels for an event in Barcelona in March 2014. Photo: Gtres
Our honorary mention from 2013 goes to this BOSS outfit. It is not every day you see a Queen (at the time she was a Princess) wearing a jumpsuit paired with a gold metallic belt and open-toe booties. Photo: Gtres
Opening a tourism fair in Madrid in January 2016, the Queen looks sharp in a smart black pant suit with a white blouse and black heels.<br>Photo: Gtres
© 2001-2018, HELLO! - All rights reserved