Sarah Ferguson defends ex-husband Prince Andrew as 'greatest man there is'

Prince Andrew’s ex-wife, Sarah Ferguson, has broken her silence coming to the defense of the royal following allegations made that he had sex with an underage woman between 1999 – 2002.

Sarah Ferguson has been vacationing with her ex-husband in Verbier



Though the Duchess of York declined to comment directly on the claims when asked by the Daily Mail, she did say: “The York family is a tight unit. We’ve always been a tight unit. He is the greatest man there is. It was the finest moment of my life in 1986 when I married him. He is a great man, the best man in the world.”

Sarah along with their daughter Princess Eugenie was vacationing with Andrew in Verbier, Switzerland. While she has stayed back, Queen Elizabeth’s second son left the ski resort on Sunday evening so he could hold talks with the monarch, senior aides and his legal team.

The exes continue to have a close relationship



The Palace has “emphatically denied” the allegations and are strongly backing the Prince after Florida court documents were made public naming him in the involvement of billionaire Jeffrey Epstein’s case. In it, a woman claims that when she was 17, she was forced to be intimate with the royal.

Buckingham Palace released not one but two statements denying any involvement. Its initial statement read: "This relates to long-running and ongoing civil proceedings in the United States to which the Duke of York is not a party. As such we would not comment in detail, however, for the avoidance of doubt, any suggestion of impropriety with underage minors is categorically untrue."

The Palace is strongly backing Prince Andrew against these claims



Jeffrey served 13 of his 18-month jail sentence in 2008 and is now listed as a registered sex offender.

Prince Andrew, who is fifth in line to the throne, is continuing to go about his life and is expected to move forward with his scheduled public engagement in Switzerland on January 21. There, he will be hosting a reception for foreign ministers on behalf of the British government.