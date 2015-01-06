Kate Middleton's first engagements of 2015 announced

After spending the holidays with Prince William and baby George at their Sandringham House, Kate Middleton is getting back to her official duties.

Clarence House confirmed on Tuesday that the Duchess of Cambridge will attend two public engagements this month, on January 15 and 16.

Duchess Kate holds a number of charitable patronages

Kate will first visit Barlby Primary School in London where she will officially name the Clore art room as part of her involvement with the Art Room charity.

Clarence House tweeted, “The Duchess of Cambridge is Patron of @TheArtRoomUK which offers art as therapy to young people who are facing challenges in their lives."

The next day, she will attend an event hosted by the Fostering Network where she will “celebrate the dedicated work of foster carers.”

Kate visited the 23rd Poplar Beaver Scout Colony in mid December

Before she gets back to work however, Kate, who is due in April with Prince George’s sibling, will celebrate her 33 rd birthday on January 9.

Although Kate had to cancel her visit to Malta because she once again suffered from acute morning sickness, she has been full steam ahead since entering her second trimester. From the whirlwind 48-hour New York City trip to hosting her family for the holidays, it seems there is no stopping this Duchess.