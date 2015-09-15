Prince Harry's 15 most handsome moments ever

It's pretty obvious why women all over the world go crazy for Prince Harry — just look at him. The youngest son of Prince Charles and Princess Diana may not be first in line for the crown, but he's certainly handsome and charming enough to win the title Prince of Hearts.

Harry is one of the world's most eligible bachelors

Armed with an athletic build, irresistible charm and zest for life, Harry, 31, gets to let loose more often than his older brother, William, married to Kate Middleton and a dad of two.

He's heavy into humanitarian issues, embarking on charity trips to Africa and the Middle East, but Harry also loves to blow off steam during fun outings with pals.

Because a dashing image of Prince Harry is the best pick-me-up, we present 15 photos of the royal at his handsomest.

Click on the pic below to view the full gallery:



